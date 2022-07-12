Wynn Again Tops Travel + Leisure Las Vegas Hotel List

Posted on: July 12, 2022, 04:22h.

Last updated on: July 12, 2022, 04:30h.

Wynn Resorts’ eponymous Las Vegas venue is adding another accolade, topping Travel + Leisure’s Sin City hotel rankings for a third consecutive year.

Wynn and Encore Las Vegas. The former top’s Travel + Leisure’s Las Vegas hotel rankings. (Image: American Express)

In the publication’s 2022 “best of” awards, which surveys readers, Wynn Las Vegas scores 91.89, beating second-place Cosmopolitan by nearly two points. Cosmopolitan’s operating rights were recently acquired by MGM Resorts International.

It’s no surprise that Wynn Las Vegas is ‘the pinnacle of panache for Las Vegas accommodations,’ as one reader put it. Respondents love the ‘gorgeous’ spa, ‘stellar service,’ and excellent restaurants,” reports Travel + Leisure.

Wynn’s sister property — Encore Las Vegas — places sixth on the Las Vegas list with a score of 87.37. No casino-resorts are featured on Travel + Leisure’s rankings of the best domestic city hotels and resorts. Likewise, no gaming-oriented integrated resorts appear on the magazine’s rankings of the 100 best hotels in the world, which is arguably surprising, given the reputations of Wynn’s two Macau venues and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore, among others.

Wynn Las Vegas Efforts Paying Dividends

Wynn Las Vegas is fresh off a more than $200 million refresh that represents the “most extensive design evolution ever made to the tower’s 2,674 guest rooms, suites, elevator lobbies, and resort tower corridors,” according to a company statement.

That effort appears to be paying off for the operator, because it was highlighted by Travel + Leisure. Wynn has long prided itself on being a purveyor of some of the glitziest non-gaming assets in the casino industry, and leverages those high-end amenities, from guestrooms to restaurants to spas, to draw a more affluent clientele.

“Over the past year, Wynn Las Vegas also debuted three distinctive lounges, Aft Cocktail Deck, Bar Parasol, and Overlook Lounge, that showcase the inventive cocktail program from resort mixologist Mariena Mercer Boarini. In the coming months, Wynn Las Vegas will expand its luxury retail collection with the addition of iconic global fashion houses and major architectural transformations to current boutiques, as well as unveil a new resident show in its acclaimed theater-in-the-round,” according to a statement issued by the casino operator.

Earlier this year, Wynn won 24 five-star recognitions in the 2022 Forbes Travel Guide Awards. Those awards are spread across the company’s entire portfolio, which includes Wynn and Encore Las Vegas, Encore Boston Harbor, Wynn Macau, and Wynn Palace.

Not to be forgotten, the aforementioned Encore Las Vegas beat iconic and well-known Strip venues Bellagio (seven), Aria (eight), Vdara Hotel & Spa (nine), and Caesars Palace (ten) on the Travel + Leisure Las Vegas list.

Other Icons on the List

As noted above, Wynn Las Vegas tops Travel + Leisure’s Sin City rankings, followed by Cosmopolitan. The Cromwell, Four Seasons, and the Venetian round out the top five.

In terms of operator representation in the top 10, MGM wins with four venues — five, including Four Seasons in Mandalay Bay — though that’s not surprising, because it controls the most properties on the Strip.

Caesars Entertainment and Wynn each have two integrated resorts on the list. The Venetian is operated by private equity firm Apollo Global Management.