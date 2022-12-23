Caesars Unveils $5M Las Vegas F1 Grand Prix Package

Posted on: December 23, 2022, 02:50h.

Last updated on: December 23, 2022, 03:20h.

Got a thing for Formula 1 and a spare $5 million burning a hole in your pocket? Caesars Entertainment has the solution to your problem. Its “Emperor Package” is the most exorbitant method possible of viewing the Nov. 18, 2023 race, short of personally acquiring one of the casino hotels lining the racetrack.

Caesars Entertainment’s “Emperor Package” offers the most exorbitant collection of access and amenities so far for the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix. In fact, Lewis Hamilton, the highest-paid F1 driver, will earn $2 million less for racing in the Grand Prix than the Emperor Package costs. (Image: Las Vegas Grand Prix 2023/Caesars Entertainment)

The package includes five nights in the Nobu Sky Villa at Nobu Hotel Caesars Palace. This villa is a 10,300 square-foot, three-bedroom space, with a 4,700 square feet of terrace 140 feet above the Las Vegas Strip. The terrace, which fits up to 75 people, features sweeping views of the racetrack.

Also included are 12 tickets to the exclusive Paddock Club – the hub of all race activity – plus access to a private Caesars Entertainment space within the club, where guests can enjoy the racing action “with bespoke service and accommodations,” according to a Caesars press release.

“Leaning into the unrivaled view the Nobu Sky Villa offers, we have created a package to meet the dynamic energy and prestige this historic weekend of racing will bring to the city,” Caesars Entertainment regional president Sean McBurney said in the release. “Tapping into our rich network of amenities and world-class talent, the Emperor Package, mixing unmatched views, direct access, and best-in-class service, will be the ultimate experience for some very lucky racing fans that cannot be duplicated.”

Your $5 million also gets you two tickets to Adele’s sold-out “Weekends With Adele” residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. (Reselling those on StubHub might recoup most of your $5 million right there!)

Finally, the “Emperor Package” also includes 24-hour butler and Rolls-Royce driver service, a personal VIP host, your choice of any spa service for six guests, and dinner for 12 with your own personal chef, Nobu Matsuhisa. (Yes, that Nobu.)

By the way, as you read this, the voice inside your head should imitate late Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous host Robin Leach.

Caesars for the Wynn

Last month, Wynn Las Vegas announced a $1 million Grand Prix package that most F1 fans found outrageous, maddening, and certainly not toppable.

“More money than most of us will ever see in our lives and someone’s gonna go get drunk and watch fast cars with it,” tweeted @Drizzy4Rizzy. “Oh wow, super sale!!!” added @_SiNnicK.

They were wrong about the not-toppable part. Because Vegas.

For more information, visit caesars.com/events/f1/nobu-emperor-package.