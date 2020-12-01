Virginia Residents in Richmond Asked to Submit Input on Potential Casino Resort

Posted on: December 1, 2020, 12:12h.

Last updated on: December 1, 2020, 12:12h.

Richmond was one of five cities in Virginia that was approved to host a casino establishment in legislation adopted by the General Assembly and signed into law by Gov. Ralph Northam (D) earlier this year. The capital city is now asking residents to weigh in on the possible gaming venue.

Richmond’s statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee on Monument Avenue was the target of Black Lives Matter protests earlier this year. Now, city residents have the opportunity to decide whether to welcome a casino resort in town. (Image: AP)

Despite being authorized to ask citizens whether they wish to allow a casino in their town during the 2020 election, Richmond postponed the gaming ballot referendum until 2021. Ahead of the vote, the Richmond Department of Economic Development (DED) is seeking input on what constituents would want in a casino.

“Feedback will be used to help shape the City’s selection of a resort casino operator and site through a competitive Request for Qualifications/Proposals (RFQ/P) process. Following the City’s selection of a preferred operator and site, the citizens of Richmond will have the final say in whether to bring a resort casino to Richmond via a voter referendum expected to appear on the November 2021 ballot,” the DED explains.

Residents are asked to rank potential economic benefits from a casino in order of importance, answers including jobs, new tax revenue, minority business enterprise ownership, and economic prosperity for Richmond residents by way of new jobs and businesses.

The survey also asks what features the property of the casino location should include, and specific elements of the resort — indoor/outdoor entertainment, green space, conference center, and hotel a few of the options.

Residents in Charge

The gaming bill signed by Northam — the first time in the history of Virginia that the state has legalized commercial gambling — allows people in the five qualifying cities to decide whether to utilize a casino to spur economic growth.

The four ballot referendums in Bristol, Danville, Portsmouth, and Norfolk all easily passed the simple majority requirement on November 3.

“The development is entirely subject to voters passing the casino referendum,” the DED explains. “If Richmond voters go to the polls and decide not to approve of the development of a casino, there will be no casino.”

The casino survey will be open through Monday, December 14.

This survey is your opportunity to make sure the development proposals reflect your priorities, such as living-wage jobs, sustainable building practices and investment in the community,” stated Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney (D).

The Richmond DED has given interested casino operators until February 2021 to submit their bids. The city has already received interest from three entities — the Pamunkey Indian Tribe, the owners of the Colonial Downs Racetrack and Rosie’s Gaming Emporiums, and Urban One Inc.

Richmond Biggest Prize

Four casino operators have reached deals to build casino resorts in the four aforementioned cities that passed casino referendums.

City — Casino Developer/Operator

Norfolk — Pamunkey Indian Tribe

Danville — Caesars Entertainment

Bristol — Hard Rock International

Portsmouth — Rush Street Gaming

Richmond, however, is expected to be the richest of the five casinos, should a gaming property come to the capital metro.

The Virginia Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission report concluded that the five casinos will — upon full market maturation — generate $260 million annually in gaming taxes. Of that number — 31 percent, or $80.6 million — is expected to come from the Richmond casino.