Caesars Entertainment Designated One of ‘America’s Most Responsible Companies’

Posted on: January 31, 2021, 12:02h.

Last updated on: January 29, 2021, 02:59h.

Caesars Entertainment is being recognized as one of the country’s most responsible companies when it comes to environmental, social, and corporate governance.

Caesars Entertainment has been recognized as one of America’s best environmental, social, and corporate stewards. The company bets on vets through its Enlisting Heroes campaign, a social event of the hiring initiative seen here in 2019. (Image: Caesars Entertainment)

Newsweek, in conjunction with Statista, published its annual “America’s Most Responsible Companies” list for 2021. A total of 399 companies made the rankings.

Caesars, however, was the gaming industry’s lone component. Rising 42 slots from the previous year, Caesars clocks in at No. 104.

“We often talk about the power our incredible Team Members have to create guest experiences that drive our lasting successes at Caesars Entertainment,” said Tom Reeg, CEO of Caesars. “That same power is amplified in their commitment not just to guests, partners, and the environment, but to each other and to the communities in which we live and work.

It’s through the steadfast work, compassion, and generosity of dedicated Caesars Team Members that we can make a positive impact that continues to grow each year,” Reeg added.

Caesars had an overall score of 79.7 out of 100. The casino operator scored 78.1 in the environmental segment, 83.8 in social, and 77.3 in corporate governance. Caesars ranked No. 1 in the “Entertainment, Leisure and Dining” category.

Tech giant HP ranked No. 1 on the list with a score of 93.2.

Caesars Touts Social Awards

Caesars operates 68 properties in the United States, Canada, Egypt, South Africa, United Kingdom, and Dubai. Caesars’ workforce totals approximately 60,000 people.

Caesars Entertainment, newly formed through last year’s merger of Eldorado Resorts and the former Caesars, is flaunting its recent corporate designations.

Along with its inclusion on the “America’s Most Responsible Companies” list, Caesars reveals in a press release that it has been acknowledged for its environmental efforts. Caesars says global environmental nonprofit CDP put the company on its “A-List” for its commitment to fighting climate change, as well as addressing water security.

Casino Workforces Promote Equality

Caesars additionally announced today that it has received a perfect 100 score on the Human Rights Campaign’s 2021 Corporate Equality Index. It’s the 14th year in a row that the casino firm has achieved such a score.

The Equality Index measures company policies and practices related to LGBTQ workplace equality. To receive a perfect score, companies must demonstrate that they have policies that promote an inclusive culture.

Casino Operator — Equality Index Rating

Caesars Entertainment — 100

MGM Resorts — 100

Wynn Resorts — 90

Las Vegas Sands — 85

According to Caesars’ most recent corporate responsibility report (CSR), 50 percent of its global workforce at the end of 2019 were women. Forty-five percent of the company’s leadership roles (executives and managers) were held by women.

Sixty-one percent of Caesars team members are “employees of color.” But that same demographic accounts for only 35 percent of managerial or higher positions.