VEGAS MUSIC ROUNDUP: U2 Adds 7 New Dates, Carrie Underwood Adds 3

Posted on: April 25, 2023, 03:37h.

Last updated on: April 25, 2023, 04:19h.

Promoters Live Nation and Sphere Entertainment found the U2 ticket sales they were looking for. According to industry reports, more than a million requests flooded Ticketmaster since the Irish band announced its MSG Sphere-opening Las Vegas residency on Monday.

U2. (Image: thesun.ie)

As a result, seven more dates have been added for October 11, 13, 14, 18, and 20. The previously announced dates were September 29 and 20, and October, 6-8.

Fans can register now for the verified fan presale at u2.ticketmaster.com. Fans selected to receive an access code can buy tickets starting on Thursday, April 27. Ticket prices begin at $140 and will reflect all-in pricing, which means the listed price is the full out-of-pocket cost, including taxes and fees.

According to a press release from the band, the Sphere’s large capacity (17,500) will allow for 60% of tickets to sell for under $300.

A U2.com presale is open now through Wednesday at 10 a.m. ET, the general sale (if any tickets remain) will begin on Friday, April 28, at 10 a.m. ET via Ticketmaster.

Carrie Underwood. (Image: onmilwaukee.com)

Extension Worth a Mention

Country superstar Carrie Underwood is extending her “Reflection” residency at Resorts World, adding three additional shows on December 13, 15, and 16.

Underwood has performed this residency since November 2021, when Celine Dion, whose residency was scheduled to open the venue, canceled due to declining health. Tickets for Underwood’s new shows go on sale Friday, April 28 at 10 a.m. PT. American Express cardholders have first dibs now through Thursday, April 27, at 10 p.m. PT.

Lionel Richie returns to the Encore Theater for a six-night residency. “King of Hearts” runs October 11, 13-14, and 20-21. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 28 at 10 a.m. PT via Ticketmaster. VIP packages will be available at lionelrichie.com.

The F.O.R.C.E. (Frequencies of Real Creative Energy) tour makes a Las Vegas stop at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Saturday, September 2. The tour is headlined and curated by LL Cool J, and features DJ Jazzy Jeff, Rakim, Ice T, Salt-N-Pepa, and the Roots, who will serve as backing band for all of the rappers.

Black Country, New Road will perform at the Portal at Area 15 on September 6. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 28 at 10 a.m. PT via Ticketmaster. It will be the British rock band’s first US tour since the sudden departure of frontman Isaac Wood in January 2022.

Postmodern Jukebox, a genre-crossing fusion of musical styles from ragtime to Lady Gaga, featuring a rotating collective of singers and musicians from the YouTube channel of the same name, will bring its “Life in the Past Lane” world tour to Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on November 9. Tickets will go on sale Friday, April 28 at 10 a.m. PT via AXS.com.