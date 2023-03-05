Two of the Biggest Las Vegas Sports Stars Wed

Posted on: March 5, 2023, 01:05h.

Last updated on: March 5, 2023, 01:11h.

Move over, Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf, Las Vegas has a new sports power couple. Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller, 30, and Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum, 28, tied the knot in front of family and friends in Las Vegas on Saturday.

Plum posted the happy news on her Instagram account, captioning the wedding photos: “Him 🖤 3.4.23.”

Las Vegas sports superstars Kelsey Plum and Darren Walker walk the aisle on March 4 in their hometown. (Image: Instagram)

The athletes — among the top-ranked in their respective sports — began dating last year, according to reports. Their happy union represents the first romantic manifestation of professional sports’ short tenure in Sin City. (Las Vegas got its first WNBA team in 2018, its first NFL team two years later.)

Well-wishes poured in from around the sports world. Commented Plum’s former teammate, Candace Parker, on Instagram: “Congrats man you look beautiful.” Super Bowl LVI champ Odell Beckham Jr. added: “congrats to yallll!!”

The Happy Couple’s Stats

Plum adds her wedding ring to the WNBA championship ring she helped win for the Aces in 2022 — the same year she earned her first All-WNBA First Team selection and was named the WNBA All-Star Game Most Valuable Player (MVP) in her first outing. After a collegiate career with the Washington Huskies that included breaking the NCAA Division 1 women’s basketball all-time and single-season scoring records, Plum joined the Aces organization in 2017. Known then as the San Antonio Stars, they selected Plum as their No. 1 overall pick in that year’s WNBA draft.

Waller, one of the most feared players in the NFL, came to the Raiders in 2018, when the franchise — still in Oakland — signed the tight end off the Baltimore Ravens’ practice squad. Waller had a breakout 2019 season, eclipsing 1K yards. And his streak continued when the team moved to Las Vegas in 2020. In that year, Waller established career highs in receptions (107), receiving yards (1,196) and touchdowns (9). In 2021, his fellow players ranked him 35th on the NFL Top 100 annual list.

Not Everyone’s a Well-Wisher

Not all emotions left on the interwebs were so positive.

“Kelsey Plum betrayed me & I don’t think I’ll ever be able to forgive her,” tweeted a heartbroken @SonnyK_. “I’m not OK.”

@liam_christin added: “baby’s genes about to be unfair.”

Waller and Plum applied for their marriage license on January 22, according to the Clark County Clerk’s Office.