Circa Survivor Down to 30 Entries Entering Week 15

Posted on: December 13, 2022, 09:25h.

Last updated on: December 13, 2022, 09:25h.

It’s week 15 of the 2022 NFL campaign and just 30 entries remain in the $6.13 million winner-take-all Circa Survivor contest.

Circa Sportsbook in downtown Las Vegas. Just 30 entries are left in the 2022 Circa Survivor contest. (Image: Las Vegas Weekly)

To put 30 remaining entries in perspective, there were 6,133 players at the start of the season. Last week, 38 entries “fell off the island” following losses by the Las Vegas Raiders, Seattle Seahawks and Tennessee Titans. Another two players so their hopes of a big payday dashed by the Arizona Cardinals and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Cardinals lost to the New England Patriots last night on Monday Night Football after quarterback Kyler Murray suffered a major knee injury on the third play of the game.

Circa Survivor contestants must pick the winner of one NFL game weekly, until eliminated, with no point spread. It’s easier said than done as highlighted by the fact that 56% of entries were gone after the first week of the season.

Pickings Slim for Circa Survivor Contestants

Adding to the element of skill required to be successful in survivor football contestants is the mandate that players can only select a team once over the course of the season. That’s the case in Circa Survivor.

Heading into week 15, the 30 remaining entries are running low on elite teams to use. For example, there’s no availability for the Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers, according to Circa Sportsbook.

Likewise, the availability for the surging Cincinnati Bengals and the Kansas City Chiefs is just two apiece. In the case of the Bengals, that indicates contestants are more focused on surviving than attempting to win a $1 million by waiting until the last week of the season to use one of last year’s two Super Bowl participants.

Other solid teams contestants are running of usage with are the Miami Dolphins at five and the NFC North-leading Minnesota Vikings at 10.

Last week, a combined 24 Circa Survivor players advanced by selecting, in order of usage rate, the Cowboys, Bills, Bengals, Detroit Lions and the Chiefs.

Plenty of Subpar Teams Left to Choose From

As its name implies, the object of Circa Survivor is to survive and advance, indicating there’s no glory in selecting bad teams.

Not surprisingly, all of the 30 remaining entries could select the one-win Houston Texans — if they dare. Other teams with 30 available selections include the Carolina Panthers, Jacksonville Jaguars and the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Steelers being part of that group is arguably surprising because the team is popular and still has an outside shot at the playoffs despite a 5-8 record.

The Cardinals, Chicago Bears, Indianapolis Colts and Titans can each be used by 29 of the remaining survivor entries. The Titans are in first place in the AFC South.