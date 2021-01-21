Tiger Woods Masters Odds Lengthen, HBO Doc Blames Las Vegas for Infidelities

Posted on: January 20, 2021, 04:22h.

Last updated on: January 20, 2021, 04:41h.

Tiger Woods announced yesterday that he recently underwent back surgery for a fifth time. That could jeopardize his ability to play in the Masters, or at the very least, hinder his form if he does tee it up.

Tiger Woods, seen here with son Charlie at the PNC Father Son Challenge last month, has undergone yet another back operation. There is no word on when he might return to competitive golf. (Image: AP)

A statement from the 45-year-old Woods said the 15-time major winner underwent “a microdiscectomy procedure to remove a pressurized disc fragment that was pinching his nerve.”

As a result, oddsmakers are lengthening their lines on Woods winning a sixth green jacket. In December, the SuperBook had Tiger at 40/1 to win at Augusta National in April. That line today is 50/1.

Other books aren’t so convinced that Woods’ latest back procedure will keep him from contending in the first major of 2021. BetMGM and PointsBet have him at 40/1, FanDuel at 31/1, and DraftKings the shortest at 28/1.

A $100 bet even on the shortest odds still nets $2,800.

The 2021 Masters favorites are defending champion Dustin Johnson (7/1), Bryson DeChambeau (8/1), and Rory McIlroy (9/1).

Documentary Blames Vegas for Tiger Scandal

Writer Armen Keteyian, whose book “Tiger” is the basis for the HBO documentary, says Sin City is where Woods lost his morals, and followed in his father Earl’s adulterous ways.

In the second part of the biography, Tiffany Masters, appropriately named to cater to the young Masters winner, worked as a casino VIP host when Tiger arrived in Southern Nevada in the late 1990s. Woods was in the company of Michael Jordan and Charles Barkley, two former NBA superstars known to let loose and indulge in what they had deemed to be the finer things in life.

“In that entourage, Tiger was a bit of a geek,” Masters states in the documentary.

Masters says casino VIP hosts brought attractive women to Woods, Jordan, and Barkley in a nightclub. But Tiger, she claims, was unsure how to approach them. He allegedly asked Jordan what to say to the ladies.

Michael, to his ever-loving credit, goes, ‘You tell them you’re Tiger Woods,” revealed Keteyian. “His ability to live a double-life, it started in Vegas.”

In December of 2009, Woods admitted to infidelity with his then-wife, Elin Nordegren. Woods’ longtime agent, Mark Steinberg, disputed the claims and statements made in the documentary.

“Just like the book it is based off of, the HBO documentary is just another unauthorized and salacious outsider attempt to paint an incomplete portrait of one of the greatest athletes of all-time,” Steinberg declared.

Vegas Charity

Though Sin City might have allegedly been where Woods’ escapades started, the golf superstar has done much good in Las Vegas.

The TGR Foundation, Woods’ charity, has held its annual Tiger Jam in Las Vegas for more than 20 years. The weekend-long event includes a poker tournament presented by the World Poker Tour.

Since its creation in 1998, Tiger Jam has raised more than $22 million for TGR Foundation’s college financial assistance programs. Over one million students have received assistance because of the annual charity event in Las Vegas.