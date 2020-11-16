Dustin Johnson Masters Win a Major Loss for Sportsbooks

Posted on: November 16, 2020, 10:23h.

Last updated on: November 16, 2020, 11:32h.

Dustin Johnson is the 2020 Masters champion. His win at Augusta National was unlike any other.

Dustin Johnson, seen here, is now a two-time major winner after adding a Green Jacket to his trophy case. (Image: Getty)

For the first time in the tournament’s 86-year history, the Masters was played outside of March or April. And for the first time at Augusta National, a player went -20.

DJ arrived in Augusta, Ga. as the top-ranked player in the world. Naturally, the winner of the 2020 FedExCup Playoffs and its $15 million bonus prize attracted much action at sportsbooks across the country.

Bryson DeChambeau might have been the betting front-runner, but books still had considerable liability on the 36-year-old Johnson.

The Masters was the most-bet golf tournament ever at BetMGM. The book had significant liability on Tiger Woods. But Dustin Johnson winning the tournament didn’t come without the sportsbook taking a hit, as we had significant amount of tickets and handle on DJ,” explained BetMGM VP of Trading Jason Scott.

Johnson led wire-to-wire, shooting rounds of 65-70-65-68 for a record 268. He won by five shots over Cameron Smith and Im Sung-jae.

Betters Backed Johnson

Dustin Johnson has dreamed of donning a green jacket for nearly all of his life. He was born just 60 miles northeast of Augusta in Columbia, S.C.

“Growing up so close to here, dreaming of playing in the Masters, putting on a green jacket,” Johnson said. “Ever since I played in my first Masters, it’s always been the one I wanted to win the most. It still seems like a dream. But hopefully, it’s not.”

A large percentage of bettors put money on Johnson fulfilling that dream in 2020. The market was open for more than a year, as oddsmakers offered up 2020 lines moments after Tiger Woods made his own history in April of 2019. Books reported large movements in which player was the betting front-runner.

“The market’s been up for so long, we’ve had lots of favorites,” explained William Hill Director of Trading Nick Bogdanovich.

William Hill said five percent of its tickets and six percent of the total money wagered was on Johnson.

BetMGM said Johnson accounted for five percent of its bets and more than 12 percent of its handle. DraftKings reported DJ being the name on eight percent of its ticket slips and 11 percent of the money wagered.

Johnson Odds by Round

One bettor had plenty of faith in DJ prevailing at the 2020 Masters. BetMGM says it took a $10,000 wager on Johnson at 12/1 that won $120,000. 12/1 in hindsight was a favorable offering to the bettor, as Johnson’s line quickly shortened after the tournament teed off.

Johnson entered round one at around 8/1-9/1 depending on the book. After his blistering opening-round 65, his odds shortened to 7/1.

Round 3: +450 (9/2)

Round 4: -275 (4/11)

Johnson began the final round with a four-shot lead. Bettors who took him at that point netted just $36.36 for every $100 wagered.

As for the 2021 Masters, which is scheduled for its typical first full week in April, Johnson is the early favorite at 8/1.