Tiger Woods at 9/1 to Win Major in 2022, Odds Far Too Short for Most Golf Bettors

December 26, 2021, 08:24h.

December 26, 2021, 10:55h.

Tiger Woods hasn’t won a professional golf tournament in more than two years. But since he’s consistently the most-bet golfer on the PGA Tour whenever he tees it up, oddsmakers are playing it safe when it comes to the 45-year-old’s chances of winning his 16th major championship in 2022.

Charlie and Tiger Woods compete at the 2021 PNC Championship in December in Orlando, Fl. Despite not having competed in a sanctioned PGA Tour event in more than a year, Woods is at just 9/1 to win a major in 2022. (Image: AP)

DraftKings recently opened a futures market on whether a certain player will win at least one of golf’s four majors in 2022. World No. 1 John Rahm leads the way at +185, which implies a 35 percent chance of the Spaniard winning the Masters, PGA Championship, US Open, or Open Championship next year.

Rory McIlroy and Colin Morikawa are next at 3/1 (+300). Then it’s Justin Thomas (+330), Dustin Johnson (+350), and Jordan Spieth (+380). Rivals turned acquaintances Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau are each at 4/1.

As for Woods, who won his last major in April of 2019 at the Masters, DraftKings has the game’s all-time best at 9/1.

Unattractive Line

For most golf bettors, the 9/1 line on Tiger Woods won’t result in a wager. Tiger appears nowhere close to returning to competitive golf. The substantial injuries from his February 2021 crash that nearly ended his life are still a major concern.

During last week’s father/son PNC Championship, Woods labored throughout the rounds with his son, Charlie. The 12-year-old largely carried around his father on their way to a second-place finish behind John Daly and his son, John II.

Daly, the 1991 PGA and 1995 Open Championship winner, is one of Tiger’s believers.

I think Tiger is going to be fine. He looked good,” Daly said of Woods following the PNC. “He’ll be back. I could see it in his eyes.”

Not everyone agrees.

These are horrible odds. — Teddy Hawley (@teddyhawley) December 24, 2021

Some on Twitter opining about the DraftKings 9/1 line on Woods winning a 2022 major said more appropriate odds would be at least 20/1 or longer. One person called 9/1 “a scam.”

100 Days to Go

The 2022 Masters is less than 100 days away. The tradition, unlike any other, is arguably Woods’ most cherished tournament. But the odds are long that he will add a sixth green jack in April.

DraftKings has Woods at 35/1 to win at Augusta National in 2022. A $100 bet and Tiger victory would net $3,500. That is the same line as 2021 Masters runner-up Will Zalatoris.

Since Woods attracts so much attention, oddsmakers keep his line short. Woods says the betting action is irresponsible, but explainable.

“[There’s] a lot of gamble-oholics out there,” Woods said in 2018 referencing himself being a perennial betting favorite.

Rahm is the odds-on favorite at 9/1. Johnson and Spieth are next at 10/1, and Thomas and Morikawa at 12/1.