The Palms Charging $150K a Night for Three Super-Luxury Suites in Vegas

Posted on: October 27, 2022, 12:33h.

Last updated on: October 27, 2022, 01:15h.

Want the utmost in luxury in Las Vegas? What about $150K for three luxurious suites in a single night at the Palms Casino Resort.

The Kingpin Suite, pictured above in the Palms. It includes a double-lane bowling alley. (Image: Palms Casino Resort.)

The off-Strip hotel on Tuesday announced a new Epic Experience Suite Package. You and your guests will share 19,576 square feet of room space in the 24-hour period.

The extravagant setting is made up in part by the Empathy Suite, a two-story space designed by Damien Hirst who’s an artist and art collector based in the UK. The next part is the 10,000-square-foot Hardwood Suite. Included in the space is an indoor basketball court.

The third area is the Kingpin Suite. Named after the 1996 movie “Kingpin,” starring Woody Harrelson, Randy Quaid, Vanessa Angel, and Bill Murray. The namesake suite comes equipped with a private two-lane bowling alley.

If bowling and basketball don’t keep you busy, the three suites provide a total of 12 beds, 25 TVs, and a private pool. A private butler is on hand to meet guests’ various needs, too.

High rollers don’t need to worry about dinner that night, either. Included in the price is a $10K supper for 10 people at the Palm’s Scotch 80 Prime steakhouse.

The Palms sums up the experience as a “one-of-a-kind Las Vegas night.”

A Beastly Package Created for Jimmy Donaldson

Where did the idea come from for the super-luxury package?

The Hardwood Suite’s basketball court in the Palms Casino Resort, pictured above. The suite measures 10,000-square feet. (Image: Palms Casino Resort)

Jimmy Donaldson, better known as YouTube sensation MrBeast with 107 million subscribers, is given the credit. Donaldson asked the Palms to be included in his “1$ vs $1,000,000 Hotel Room!” video. Prices for the different hotel rooms in the show range from $1 to $1 million a night.

He stayed at the Palms in September, having booked the three suites.

As we put together MrBeast’s stay, we realized it would make for a very unique and distinctive package to offer to anyone looking for the ultimate and epic Las Vegas experience,” the Palms revealed in a recent statement.

Donaldson described the hotel package as being “insane.” Of the three suites, he preferred the Hardwood, noting it had a private gaming room, basketball court, and, of course, the butler.

The Epic Experience Suite Package is offered between January 8 and Oct. 8, 2023.

‘Whales’ Could Afford the Price

When asked about the $150K offering, the Rev. Richard Mc Gowan, a finance professor at Boston College who closely follows the national gambling sector, said the “folks” who could book the Epic Experience are known in the casino world as the “whales.”

“The casino knows them well. After all, they [casinos] track everything they do while in the casino,” McGowan told Casino.org.

Actually, anyone who could afford $150K spends much more than that at the casino, he added.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if the casino gave a whale that room for nothing for a night,” McGowan said.