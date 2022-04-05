Las Vegas’ Palms Casino to Reopen, Renovated Complex Targets Locals

Posted on: April 5, 2022, 12:26h.

Last updated on: April 5, 2022, 12:34h.

Las Vegas’ Palms Casino Resort will finally reopen in about three weeks. It is one of the last of the resort-casinos to open its doors, after Nevada closed nonessential businesses in March 2020 because of the pandemic.

Las Vegas’ Palms Casino Resort, pictured above. The upgraded casino-hotel will reopen later this month. (Image: KSNV)

April 27 was announced this week as the opening date for the property, located west of the Las Vegas Strip. Reservations are now being accepted for rooms or suites for bookings beginning on April 28.

The renovated property is being targeted to locals. A fireworks show is planned for the opening night on April 27.

Back in early 2020, the Palms had approximately 1,200 workers, reported KLAS, a local TV station. In recent months, the property has sponsored job fairs to get sufficient staff before the reopening.

It is anticipated that 50% of prior Palms workers will return to the workforce, a spokesperson told Casino.org. As of today (April 5), more than 900 employees have been hired, the spokesperson adds.

“We are thrilled to welcome guests back to this spectacular resort, and our entire Palms team looks forward to creating a lively and fun environment …,” Cynthia Kiser Murphey, Palms Casino Resort general manager, said in a recent company statement.

Redesigned Casino Floor

She added the upgraded casino floor will be “very attractive to locals.” It features 95,000 square feet.

We think we’ve got something different and special that the locals will like,” Laurens Vosloo, CEO of the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians, said in a statement last year to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

The property was upgraded in 2019 with a $600 million renovation by the prior owner, Red Rock Resorts, a unit of Station Casinos. It features two towers with 766 hotel rooms and suites.

Other amenities feature more than 190,000 square feet of meeting, convention, and event space. Also, there is the Pearl, a 2,500-seat theater, the Brenden Theatres 14-screen cinema (with reclining seats), and close to 600 units at Palms Place condominiums.

Among the dining venues and bars that will reopen at the property are Mabel’s Barbecue, Scotch 80 Prime, Send Noodles, and Ghostbar, a rooftop nightclub, Eater Las Vegas, a food-themed online site, reported. Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay also will open a Ramsay’s Kitchen, Eater Las Vegas reveals.

Palms is now owned by the San Manuel Gaming and Hospitality Authority (SMGHA). It is affiliated with the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians, based in San Bernardino, Calif.

Historic Tribal Ownership

The Palms has become the first Las Vegas resort owned and operated by a Native American tribe. Red Rock sold the Palms to the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians. The sales price was $650 million when the deal closed last December.