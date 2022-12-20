LA Rams Fail to Score Playoff Spot Following Loss to Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers beat the LA Rams 24-12 on “Monday Night Football,” leaving their opponents and reigning Super Bowl champs with no chance of seeing the playoffs. The game had several interesting plays, including an attempted Rhamondre Stevenson re-run.

Green Bay Packers running back A.J. Dillon avoids a tackle by LA Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey. The Packers beat the Rams on “Monday Night Football” without much difficulty. (Image: Chicago Tribune)

With the victory, Green Bay maintains its chances of reaching the postseason. They have six wins and eight losses and are in third place in the NFC North.

The Rams fell to last place in the NFC West with four wins and 10 losses. It’s one of the worst performances in history for a team coming off a Super Bowl championship.

Packers Dominate at Home

This past weekend, Stevenson, a running back with the New England Patriots, made what could only be described as one of the dumbest plays in football when he lateraled the ball to wide receiver Jakobi Meyers. That attempt ultimately led to an interception and a Las Vegas Raiders TD, ending any chance the Pats would win.

On Monday night, Packers cornerback Rasul Douglas did something similar. He brought down a pick early in the fourth and, as he began running it back, he was caught by the shirttail by Rams wide receiver Ben Skowronek, who tried to bring him down.

Instead, and despite not desperately needing any points, Douglas decided to throw a lateral. However, he threw it to no one in particular. Fortunately, the Packers, who released veteran wide receiver Sammy Watkins only hours before the game, recovered and kept the Rams from having another scoring opportunity.

That was atypical of how the night went for the Packers. QB Aaron Rodgers passed for 229 yards and a score, although he threw one interception and was sacked three times.

Rams QB Baker Mayfield had difficulty finding a rhythm after his strong performance last week. He only threw for 111 yards and one TD, and added one interception. He went down five times as the offensive line allowed the Packers’ defense to penetrate.

It’s tough playing at Lambeau Field, and even tougher when the mercury drops. The temperature was as low as 15 F, but that’s shorts and sandals weather for the Pack.

The Rams will host the Denver Broncos this Sunday, giving Mayfield another chance to prove himself. The Packers travel to Miami to face the Dolphins the same day.

Bettors See Mixed Results

All of the sportsbooks favored the Packers to win, however, the books also expected the Rams to provide a little better offensive effort.

The over/under was set at around 39 for the game, and the total came up just short. The trend has been for the under to hit this NFL season, although over-bettors will likely place the blame for their loss on the shoulders of the Packers.

If Christian Watson catches that ball from Rodgers… – He clears his OVER 47.5 yards (-110)

– He hits an Anytime TD Prop (+140)

– He hits a Last TD prop (+750)

– The OVER (39.5/40) hits (-110).pic.twitter.com/o2AG8vEXtt — Ben Heisler (@bennyheis) December 20, 2022

Green Bay had a chance to score one more TD as the clock was winding down. Instead of going for it, Rodgers took a knee and let time expire.