NFL’s Trio of Thanksgiving Day Games Offers a Smorgasbord Of Options

Posted on: November 24, 2022, 03:34h.

Last updated on: November 24, 2022, 10:48h.

It’s Thanksgiving Day in the US, a time that most will spend celebrating with friends and family. The NFL never takes a break, though, and has three games on tap with plenty of options for sports bettors as Week 12 gets underway.

Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and NY Giants wide receiver Keny Golladay battle on a play last Sunday. The Lions won that game, and will try to find another upset victory today. (Image: Associated Press)

The Detroit Lions and the Dallas Cowboys almost always play on Thanksgiving Day, and today is no different. In the case of Detroit, normally one year they face an NFC team, and an AFC team the next. This year, they’re facing the AFC East’s Buffalo Bills.

This is the early game, which is probably a good thing. It should be a one-sided contest, which means it won’t be a distraction as everyone starts gathering to celebrate the day.

Bills Have Light Practice

The Bills, who broke a two-game losing streak last week, are confident that their star QB Josh Allen will continue to improve. He’s coming off a sprained right elbow that has kept him underperforming the past few weeks, but shouldn’t have too much to worry about in the Lions’ defense.

Bills Lions Moneyline -435 +350 Spread -9.5 (-115) +9.5 (-105) Over/under O54.5 (-110) U54.5 (-110) Courtesy of DraftKings

Buffalo needs its quarterback healthy if it wants to keep up the fight with the Miami Dolphins. They’re fighting for the top spot in the division, both with a 7-3 record. Miami, however, has won four in a row.

A tough duel awaits the Lions. They may have won their last three to improve to 4-6 on the season, but there’s little doubt that they face a tougher opponent today.

Still, the Lions can’t be ignored, as they’re in the fight for second place in the NFC North, which is motivating them into action. They’ll put on a good show, but won’t be a real threat.

Expect the under to hit in this game. The Lions will have some success on offense, but not enough to push the score up. The total has gone under in six consecutive games between these two, as well as the last five of the Bills’ games on the road.

Dallas and Giants Take The Stage

In Dallas, second place in the NFC East is at stake as the Cowboys and the New York Giants face each other once again. They both have a 7-3 mark, but Dallas is second because of its better performance against NFC rivals.

Giants Cowboys Moneyline +350 -435 Spread +10 (-110) -10 (-110) Over/under O45.5 (-110) U45.5 (-110) Courtesy of DraftKings

The Cowboys will look to build on the momentum of the thumping they gave the Minnesota Vikings. They also hope to repeat their Week 3 performance, which also saw them taking down the Giants.

Mike McCarthy is confident his defensive star Micah Parsons, the team’s sack leader, will recover from the knock he suffered in a leg during last week’s game and stop the Giants today. The Cowboys are the clear winners in this heads-up battle, and have taken four of the last six by more than 10 points.

Vikings Host The Pats

In Minnesota, the NFC North-leading Vikings will try to forget the beating they received from Dallas last Sunday as they face the New England Patriots. They could only muster three points to the Cowboys’ 40, and are looking at a tough Pats squad again today.

Patriots Vikings Moneyline +125 -145 Spread +3 (-120) -3 (+100) Over/under O42 (-110) U42 (-110) Courtesy of DraftKings

The Patriots have accumulated three straight victories that have them within a game of the first two places in the AFC East. However, the Vikings, despite the recent embarrassment, aren’t doing poorly, either, and sit atop the NFC North with a record of 8-2.

This third game of the day promises to be a close match, the closest of the day. The Vikings haven’t done well against the Pats, losing nine of the 13 contests. That includes the last five. For sports bettors, this gives reason to pause before placing a wager.

However, today could see a different, determined Vikings squad on the field. Minnesota is on a 10-game winning streak when the favorite to win, and can add another today. The Vikings have a chance to pull off a decisive win in front of their own fans, as well as push the over/under above the 42-point mark.