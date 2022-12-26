L.A. Chargers Favored In Must-Win Game Against the Indianapolis Colts

Posted on: December 26, 2022, 03:35h.

Last updated on: December 26, 2022, 03:35h.

Monday Night Football will bring to a close a heavy NFL Week 16 that helped shape the playoff picture a little more. If they can take down the Indianapolis Colts as bookmakers predict, then they’ll be in the postseason for the first time since 2018.

Los Angeles Chargers safety Nasir Adderley tackles Tennessee Titans tight end Austin Hooper in their game last week. The Chargers now face the Indianapolis Colts in a must-win game. (Image: Associated Press)

The Christmas weekend brought a lot of changes in the NFL. The New York Jets, the New England Patriots and the Las Vegas Raiders lost, which helped give the Chargers a boost in the AFC.

The NFC race has four teams definitely in the postseason, while the AFC only has two. The Chargers have won their last two games, and are now ready to punch their ticket into the playoffs with another victory.

Chargers Light Up

The Chargers have had a solid run recently, taking down both the Miami Dolphins and the Tennessee Titans. Both of the AFC rivals are in the running for a postseason appearance, and are ahead of the Chargers in the stats.

Chargers Colts Moneyline -210 +170 Spread -4.5 (-110) +4.5 (-110) Over/under O45.5 (-110) U45.5 (-110) Courtesy of BetMGM

If the Chargers can get a win, they’ll move from sixth seed to fifth. Based on the Colts’ last performance, a victory tonight is a real possibility.

Last week, the Colts, who are done for the year regardless of the outcome, took on the Minnesota Vikings. They were firing on all cylinders as they continued to run up the board. Before the half, they were up 33-0.

That lead is enough to make even the most die-hard sports fan change the channel or leave the stadium. It would have been a mistake, though, as the Vikings fought back.

Despite being in complete control, the Colts lost that game 39-36 in OT. It was the biggest comeback in the history of the NFL, and one of the biggest embarrassments for the Colts franchise in the history of the team. Indianapolis also lost control a week before when they allowed the Dallas Cowboys to score 33 unanswered points.

Interim head coach Jeff Saturday wants to see if veteran QB Nick Foles can make a different for the Colts. He’ll start for the first time tonight, taking over for Matt Ryan and his massive slump.

That could ultimately be a huge plus for both the Colts and Saturday. On the other hand, it could also be a death blow, especially for Saturday.

Think Twice Before Betting

Moving to Foles could allow the Colts to generate new energy on offense, something that is seriously lacking. He’s going to have to come out strong from his first appearance, or it’s back to the bench in favor of Sam Ehlinger.

The Colts are at home for the first time in a month, which should also give them a greater level of comfort on offense. The defense has, for the most part, held its own this season as the offense faltered.

However, for all the Colts’ seemingly impressive ability to put points on the board last week, the offense has been and will remain weak. Most of the Week 15 performance came off of field goals and mistakes, not from a superior playbook.

The Chargers are favored to win and are getting a fairly sizable advantage on the moneyline. The over/under of around 45 is fair, with the Bolts putting up most of the points.