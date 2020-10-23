The Cromwell to Reopen for ‘Adults Only’ Next Week, Entertainment Also Resuming at Caesars Vegas Properties

Posted on: October 22, 2020, 11:35h.

Last updated on: October 22, 2020, 11:35h.

Caesars Entertainment announced Thursday that when The Cromwell reopens next week, it will do so as the first “adults-only” resort on the Las Vegas Strip.

When The Cromwell opens next week, the 188-room boutique hotel and casino will be the only Strip property for just adults. (Image: Caesars Entertainment)

The move means the hotel will be available only for guests 21 years old and up, although some amenities, like GIADA, the restaurant operated by chef Giada De Laurentiis, will be open to guests of all ages.

The first standalone boutique hotel on the Strip, The Cromwell brings an exclusive, elevated lifestyle experience to the destination, focusing on hospitality, amenities and personalized service,” Senior Vice President and The Cromwell General Manager Ken Janssen said in a statement.

The boutique hotel and casino opened in its current form more than six years ago. Before that it was the site of the Barbary Coast casino for nearly 30 years and Bill’s Gamblin’ Hall and Saloon from 2007-2013. Caesars invested $185 million in converting the hotel into a 188-room resort.

The Cromwell had been closed since Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak ordered gaming properties shutdown in mid-March as part of the COVID-19 emergency. When the state gave casinos clearance to reopen, Caesars announced it would open its properties on a phased-in basis.

Caesars said The Cromwell will operate using the safety protocols it has implemented in its other facilities as part of the reopening process. All employees will undergo a health screening, and masks will be required at all times on the property, both for employees and patrons.

Valet parking will not be available for the time being.

Cromwell Last Casino on the Strip to Reopen

When The Cromwell opens next Thursday, it will be the eighth Caesars property in Las Vegas to reopen. Caesars Palace, the Flamingo, Harrah’s, Paris, Bally’s, The LINQ, and Planet Hollywood were the facilities to reopen beforehand, along with some non-gaming attractions, like the Pairs Eiffel Towel observation deck and the High Roller Ferris wheel.

The only Caesars property that remains closed is the Rio All-Suites Hotel, an off-Strip property.

According to the American Gaming Association, only 81 casinos remain closed in the country due to the coronavirus pandemic. A review of the AGA’s map indicates that The Cromwell is the final Strip casino awaiting to reopen.

Other notable Las Vegas properties that remain closed, besides the Rio, include the Palms Casino and the Main Street Station. Virgin Hotels Las Vegas is also closed but undergoing renovations with plans to reopen next year.

Entertainment Coming Back at Caesars Properties

Along with reopening announcement, Caesars also announced live entertainment would resume at some of its properties.

X Country, the topless review at Harrah’s, was scheduled to hold its first performance on Thursday, while ABSINTHE is set to return at Caesars Palace on Wednesday.

A couple of former America’s Got Talent contestants are set to resume their shows in the coming weeks. Piff the Magic Dragon will give his first post-COVOID performance at the Flamingo next Thursday. Meanwhile, mime extraordinaire Tape Face will be back and as silent as ever at Harrah’s on Nov. 11.

Live musicians will also be returning to several of Caesars bars and lounges.

Guests coming to the shows will need to have their temperature taken in a non-invasive way. They also must submit to a verbal health screening. Seating arrangements will be modified, and masks will be required.