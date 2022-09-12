‘Supernatural’ Santana Resumes Las Vegas Residency After Stage Collapse
Posted on: September 12, 2022, 04:36h.
Last updated on: September 12, 2022, 05:40h.
Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Carlos Santana resumes his Las Vegas residency at Mandalay Bay on Wednesday. It marked his first appearance in the city since collapsing in the middle of a show in Michigan on July 5.
His concert at Pine Knob Music Theatre ended on a frightening note about an hour in, when someone on stage reportedly asked the crowd to pray for the original Woodstock star because of a “serious medical” issue. The 74-year-old then waved as he was wheeled away on a stretcher. Crew members tried blocking the crowd’s view with a black sheet.
Fortunately, Santana suffered only from heat exhaustion and dehydration. He was treated and released from the nearby McLaren Clarkston Emergency Center later that night.
Out of an abundance of caution, the guitar legend rescheduled some of the remaining the shows on his North American tour with Earth, Wind, and Fire. However, he felt well enough to perform its three final shows beginning on Aug. 24, 2022 at the Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood in Atlanta, Ga.
More Serious Health Scare
Santana suffered a more serious health scare in December 2021, when he was rushed into emergency heart surgery to clear an arterial blockage.
“It was 2:30 in the morning, and I felt like an elephant was sitting on my chest,” he told the Las Vegas Review-Journal in January 2022. “I think it was 94% blockage in one artery. We corrected it … but they had to go in there with like a cord to keep making things flow.”
This forced the cancellation of Santana’s Mandalay Bay residency through the end of last year. However, confounding expectations, he was back on stage by the end of January 2022.
“The procedure that I had is very, very serious, and it sucked a lot of energy from me,” he told the R-J. “I wouldn’t have been able to play (as long as) that I’m used to, to present my music to people. I would get winded really, really quick. It’s a procedure that requires a lot of time. The body just doesn’t like it when somebody goes in there.
“But, fortunately, I have recuperated.”
Santana is scheduled to perform additional Mandalay Bay shows on Sept. 16, 17, 18, 21, 24 and 25. Tickets are available at houseofblues.com/lasvegas/santana.
