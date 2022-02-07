Super Bowl Commercials Hit Record Price, DraftKings, Caesars Headline Sportsbooks

Posted on: February 7, 2022, 10:51h.

Last updated on: February 7, 2022, 10:51h.

Super Bowl LVI is less than a week away, and NBC is making bank off of last-minute advertisers that have paid unprecedented rates for remaining commercial timeslots.

The helmets of Super Bowl LVI teams Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals outside SoFi Stadium. DraftKings and Caesars Sportsbook are among the big game advertisers. (Image: AP)

NBC says the entire lot of commercial breaks across NBC, Telemundo, and Peacock digital platforms have been sold. The Super Bowl LVI broadcaster adds that it was able to charge a record $7 million per 30-second ad spot for late purchasers.

DraftKings and Caesars Sportsbook are the only two gaming industry companies that will advertise during the big game.

The Super Bowl kicks off this Sunday, February 13, from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams are playing in their home venue against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The consensus among oddsmakers has the NFC champs favored by 4.5 points. The moneyline is Rams -200 and Bengals +165. A winning $100 bet on those lines respectively nets $50 and $165. The over/under is at 48.5 points.

NFL Popularity Soars

Following down years in terms of television ratings, national anthem protests cited as one reason for the declines, the NFL has enjoyed a resurgence in 2021. The pro football league’s 272 regular-season games averaged 17.1 million viewers — a 10 percent gain on 2020.

The ongoing expansion of legal sports betting is playing a key role in the uptick. Sports betting is legal in more than two dozen states. Bettors are likelier to watch games that they would have otherwise shunned. The 2021-22 NFL Playoffs have also been wildly exciting with a slew of nail-biting finishes.

The NFL has never been stronger and has led us to new records this year,” said Mark Marshall, NBCUniversal president of advertising and partnerships.

NBC was initially charging $6.5 million per 30 seconds of national broadcast time during this Sunday’s Super Bowl. But once only a few spots remained, the network increased the rate to $7 million.

DraftKings was the first gaming industry component to purchase Super Bowl ad time. The iGaming and sportsbook provider announced its entry, its second consecutive Super Bowl, last month.

Caesars Sportsbook also bought in during the $6.5 million rate. Caesars is advertising during the Super Bowl for the first time in company history.

All Super Bowl commercials that air on NBC will be additionally televised on Telemundo and the network’s digital streaming assets such as Peacock.

Super Bowl 30-Second Commercial Rates

1967 — $42,500

1970 — $78,200

1980 — $222,000

1990 — $700,400

1995 — $1.15 million (1st $1M+)

2000 — $2.1 million

2010 — $2.9 million

2015 — $4.25 million

2020 — $5.6 million

2022 — $6.5-$7 million

Super Bowl Teasers

Many Super Bowl LVI advertisers have already released their commercials in an effort to build excitement for their national debuts on the US’ biggest advertising stage. Others have shared teasers for their spots.

DraftKings released its own teaser titled “Fortune Awaits.” The spot encourages new users to download the sportsbook app to participate in the DraftKings Free Million Dollar Super Bowl LVI Bet contest.

Caesars has revealed only that its Super Bowl commercial will be another installment of the sportsbook’s “Caesars and Cleo” campaign. It stars JB Smoove, Halle Berry and Archie, Cooper, Eli, and Peyton Manning.