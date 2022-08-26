NFL Season Preview: Los Angeles Rams Hope to Return to Super Bowl

Posted on: August 26, 2022, 12:05h.

Last updated on: August 26, 2022, 12:11h.

Fresh off their win in Super Bowl LVI against the Cincinnati Bengals, the Los Angeles Rams will attempt to become the first Super Bowl champions to repeat since the New England Patriots went back-to-back in 2004-2005.

Austin Corbett (63), Brian Allen (55), and QB John Wolford (9) lead the Rams onto the field before a game last season. This season, the Rams seek another Super Bowl win. (Image: USA Today)

At +130 to win the NFC West, the Rams are the class of the division. Returning Super Bowl MVP Cooper Cupp, who caught eight balls for 92 yards and two touchdowns in the big game, leads Los Angeles along with quarterback Matthew Stafford, who won a title in his first year after being traded away from Detroit.

The Rams are +1000 to win the Super Bowl again, putting them tied for third with the shortest odds to win the Big Game behind Buffalo (+600) and Tampa Bay (+700) and tied with Kansas City (+1000).

Don’t Rule Out 49ers

Sitting behind the Rams in the quest to win the NFC West are the San Francisco 49ers. Defensive end Nick Bosa leads an incredible defense, but some questions surround the offense. Is it officially young quarterback Trey Lance’s team? What’s the lowdown on QB Jimmy Garoppolo, who previously was the starter and whom the team is trying to trade?

At +170 to win the division, it still seems like a long shot for the Niners, even with their tenacious defense. Although they were knocked out of the post-season by the Rams, it seems like better odds will be available than its current +1600 to win the Super Bowl as the season progresses.

Cardinals Long Shot

After an incredible start to last season, things slowly began to unravel for the Arizona Cardinals. It ended in a first-round playoff loss to the eventual Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams.

With quarterback Kyler Murray officially re-signed, inking a four-year deal for over $35 million, Arizona finds themselves with odds of +333 to win the division, which seems to be right where they should be — a team right in the middle, not too good, not too bad.

At +3000 to win the Super Bowl, Arizona should be a team that likely never lives up to the hype. While they are in a different conference than the Tennessee Titans, at +3000 to win it all, it seems like the Cardinals have a way bigger hill to climb than that team sporting the same odds.

Seahawks Struggle to Rebuild

Life without star quarterback Russell Wilson has officially begun in Seattle, where it is now Pete Carroll and the QB duo of Geno Smith and Drew Lock.

The oddsmakers have certainly noticed, as the Seahawks are listed as +1400 to win the division. That’s the second-longest odds on any team in the NFC to win their division. Only Atlanta at +2500 has longer odds.

After nine consecutive seasons of finishing first or second in their division, Seattle finally took a step back last year, finishing dead last. Since Carroll took over in the 2010 season, the Seahawks have made the playoffs in all but three seasons, and never missed them in back-to-back years. That frustration led to the trade of Wilson.

To win it all, Seattle sits at +8000 to hold the Lombardi trophy at the end of the season.