‘Stop the Steal’ Lawyer Lin Wood Threatens to Expose Steve Wynn for Defaming Him to Donald Trump

Posted on: January 13, 2021, 05:22h.

Last updated on: January 13, 2021, 06:34h.

Steve Wynn and his former lawyer, L. Lin Wood, have fallen out spectacularly. Now the celebrity attorney-cum-conspiracy theorist, fired by Wynn last year, accuses the disgraced casino mogul of tarnishing his reputation with US President Donald Trump.

L. Lin Wood at the ‘Stop the Steal’ rally in Georgia. He won’t give up on Donald Trump, even though he suspects the outgoing US president thinks he’s crazy, allegedly thanks to Steve Wynn. (Image: Ben Margot/AP)

Since leaving Wynn’s employ, Wood, a fervent Trumpist, has thrown his weight behind the failed legal push to overturn the result of the US presidential election.

In an interview with the Wall Street Journal Tuesday, Wood claimed Wynn cast aspersions on his sanity in a conversation with Trump. Wood said this resulted in the failure of his bid to have the Atlanta Olympics security guard Richard Jewell posthumously awarded the Presidential Medal of Honor.

Wood made his name representing Jewell, who was falsely accused of planting the 1996 Centennial Park bomb that killed one person and injured 111.

Spilling the Beans

Now, Wood accuses Wynn of defamation for ruining his chances with Trump, and says he has demanded millions in damages from the former Wynn Resorts chairman and CEO.

Wood says the alternative for Wynn is a public defamation case in which the details of all his legal work for the billionaire would be laid bare, and “it wouldn’t be pretty.”

I told him it stood a chance of opening attorney-client privilege,” he told the WSJ. “If your client is saying you’re not mentally stable, that might raise issues about what you did for that client and why.”

“I would tell everything I could to defend myself,” added Wood, who represented Wynn in defamation cases and private settlements against female former employees who had accused him of sexual misconduct.

‘Pence Execution’ Post

The WSJ interview comes just days after Wood was banned from Twitter for denouncing Vice President Mike Pence as a traitor and calling for his execution by firing squad.

It was the culmination of a string of Tweets from Wood that aligned with the far right QAnon conspiracy movement, whose supporters were among the crowd that stormed the US Capitol building last Wednesday.

The wide-ranging online theory holds that Trump is waging a secret war against left-wing, elite Satan-worshipping pedophiles in government, business, and the media.

And unusually for one of America’s foremost defamation lawyers, Wood has implied on social media that Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts was involved in the 2016 death of Justice Antonin Scalia.

He has also asked Roberts via Twitter whether he “was a member of any club or cabal requiring minor children as (an) initiation fee?”

Wood also claims, among other things, that billionaire sex-trafficker Jeffrey Epstein faked his own death and is alive and well.

‘Surprising Incompetence’

On Monday, a judge in Delaware ruled Wood unfit to represent former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page in a defamation case against Yahoo! News and HuffPost, citing his involvement in lawsuits challenging election results in Georgia and Wisconsin.

Delaware Superior Court Judge Craig A. Karsnitz described the Georgia case as “textbook frivolous litigation,” and the Wisconsin case as one that “would not survive a law school civil procedure class.”

He concluded that Wood’s behavior “exhibited a toxic stew of mendacity, prevarication, and surprising incompetence.”

Wood said he fell out with Wynn after giving an inappropriately verbose toast at a dinner party, to which Wynn objected. When admonished, Wood tried to talk about Christianity to Wynn, who is Jewish.