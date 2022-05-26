Steve Wynn ‘Pleased’ with Lisa Bloom Defamation Lawsuit Settlement

Posted on: May 26, 2022, 06:30h.

Last updated on: May 26, 2022, 06:30h.

Steve Wynn is taking a victory lap after settling a defamation lawsuit with high-profile attorney Lisa Bloom that went in his favor.

Steve Wynn in 2014 at his Las Vegas residence. Wynn and attorney Lisa Bloom have agreed to settle his defamation lawsuit against her out of court. (Image: Las Vegas Weekly)

Wynn sued Bloom in April of 2018 after the #MeToo attorney brought allegations against the casino billionaire that he forced dancers in a Las Vegas stage show at one of his Strip resorts to rehearse in their underwear. Bloom’s client, Angelina Mullins, said Wynn forced her and others to strip down to their bra and panties while he attended rehearsals for “Steve Wynn’s ShowStoppers.”

“ShowStoppers” was a mashup of Broadway musical hits from such popular shows as One, A Chorus Line, and Chicago. Wynn said he conceived the production from the $5 million 50th birthday party he threw for his wife Andrea in 2014.

Wynn sued Bloom on grounds that her press release telling the world of Mullins’ allegations accounted to defamation. Though Wynn’s reputation was already in the gutter after The Wall Street Journal just two months earlier published an expose detailing decades of alleged sexual misconduct committed by the Las Vegas Strip visionary, courts ruled Wynn’s suit against Bloom could proceed.

Earlier this month, court records show that Wynn and Bloom decided to settle the matter out of court. They each issued statements this week regarding its conclusion.

Wynn ‘Pleased’

Life hasn’t exactly been easy for Steve Wynn since the WSJ 2018 report. The billionaire has always maintained that the allegations are inaccurate, but he nonetheless resigned from Wynn Resorts and sold off his entire stake in his casino empire by April of that year.

The Bloom resolution is finally a bit of news in his favor. The tycoon jumped at the opportunity to clear his name.

I am pleased to announce the settlement of my litigation against attorney Lisa Bloom and her law firm,” Wynn said in a statement. “I brought this suit because the statements made in a press release against me were damaging and untrue. The matter has been fully settled, including with a retraction, and the case has been voluntarily dismissed.”

Bloom agreed to pay Wynn an undisclosed amount of money in the settlement deal. But she isn’t standing down on defending women.

“I have spent the last three decades aggressively representing victims, regardless of the opponent,” Bloom said in her statement. “Rather than litigating this dispute, I would prefer to focus on representing my deserving clients, and would therefore like to correct the record and state that there has been no evidence obtained that Steve Wynn made inappropriate instructions to dancers, nor that he knew about any inappropriate instructions.

“I completely withdraw an retract any statements to the contrary,” Bloom concluded.

Settlement to Remain Private

Wynn’s lawsuit against Bloom and her firm sought a minimum of $75,000 in damages. Wynn’s legal team was pursuing a jury trial on the belief that jurors would find Bloom “acted with actual malice in publishing the release.”

The settlement filing in Nevada US District Court approved by Judge James Mahan has the financial terms of the resolution redacted. Court officials say the amount will remain confidential between the two parties.

Wynn has disassociated from the US gaming industry in favor of living a quieter life in Florida. He’s reportedly staying busy by flipping mansions in Palm Beach.