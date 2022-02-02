Spotlight Sports Creates Olympic Betting Microsystem for Sweden’s Svenska Spel

Posted on: February 2, 2022, 09:35h.

Last updated on: February 2, 2022, 09:49h.

Sweden’s Svenska Spel is getting its own Olympics sports betting platform. Spotlight Sports Group has developed a novel interactive Winter Olympics microsite for the gaming operator.

Luo Zhihuan holds the torch after receiving it from Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng. This year’s Olympic games will see a range of new betting options, including an exclusive betting microsite in Sweden. (Image: Fox News)

The Winter Olympics are, finally, here. They were put on hold two years ago because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and even now, there is debate over whether they should proceed. Many feel that the pros outweigh the cons, and as they say, the show must go on.

It has been forecast that betting on the Olympic Games is going to be big business this year. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) is working overtime to keep any potential match-fixing concerns to a minimum. Regional support from sports betting data platforms is going to assist, as well.

Local Betting Microsite Tailored to Swedes

In Sweden, sports bettors will have access to their own niche betting microsite. Spotlight Sports, an official sponsor of the Swedish Winter Olympic team, developed it specifically for Svenska Spel, the state-owned gambling operator. The goal is to provide bettors with “independent previews,” as well as betting odds and expert analysis.

The microsite offers local-language options, which will appeal to bettors. Spotlight Sports is overseeing the entire process, from setting it up and hosting it, to managing the site and its content.

Delivering in Swedish, Svenska Spel can use the microsite to activate their sponsorship of the Swedish Winter Olympics team and create a content destination for their customers,” states Spotlight Sports Group Account Director James Fitzpatrick.

Winter Olympic Games Now Set to Begin

Wednesday’s Olympic Games started when Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng lit the torch from a cauldron that was in the form of a traditional vessel called a zun. He then gave it to Luo Zhihuan, who, as a speed skater, was China’s first champion in winter sports.

The COVID-shortened Olympic torch relay followed. Among the torch holders are Yao Ming, a Chinese former NBA basketball star, and a soldier who was wounded in a deadly 2020 border clash with India.

The torch relay typically last for at least five days (the longest was 142, in the Athens Olympics in 2004). However, this time, it will only last three.

The route that takes the flame to landmarks such as the Great Wall is much smaller than the world-spanning tour in advance of Beijing’s 2008 Summer Games, which was interrupted by protests.

COVID-19 will ensure that only a select few people will see the relay. This will also be true during the games running February 4-20. The relay takes place in a closed loop, keeping competitors and other Olympic personnel out of sight.

The flame will be lit at the opening ceremony of Friday’s Olympic Games. From there, it will continue its journey to the competition zones.