Brazil Sportsbook Taps Soccer Star as Ambassador, Betting Faces Intense Scrutiny

Posted on: August 31, 2022, 10:51h.

Last updated on: August 31, 2022, 11:43h.

Brazilian sportsbook and gaming operator Dollar.Bet hopes adding a familiar face to its ranks will give it a leg up on the competition. As such, it’s tapped former soccer star Márcio Amoroso to be its newest ambassador.

Marcio Amoroso playing for Borussia Dortmund. The retired soccer star is the new ambassador of sportsbook Dollar.Bet in Brazil. (Image: Transfermarkt)

Amoroso played for a number of local and international teams during his 25-year career. Most notably, he was a regular member of Brazil’s national team from 1995-2003.

The 48-year-old achieved a number of accomplishments, including top scorer in a number of competitions. His name still resonates in different leagues, including Brasileirão, Italy’s Serie A, Bundesliga, and FIFA.

Calling All Stars

Adding someone with star power as an ambassador is one of the primary methods sportsbooks and gaming operators use to gain attention. For example, BetMGM has A.J. Andrews, Wayne Gretzky, Marshawn Lynch, and others. Betcris has Ronaldinho and Natalia Guitler, both popular Brazilian athletes.

Dollar.Bet is counting on Amoroso’s star power in Brazil to set it apart from other sportsbooks. Valid for one year, the partnership provides for the use of Amoroso’s image in advertising campaigns for the company, his presence at events, and his participation in posts on the brand’s social networks.

It also includes Amoroso making posts on his own social networks related to Dollar Bet. On Twitter, he has about 42K followers.

Amoroso was a prolific scorer when he was active. From 1995-2003, he had 19 appearances with the Brazilian national team, during which he landed nine goals. In 392 games for various clubs throughout his career, the forward amassed a total of 162 goals.

Marcio Francisco Campos Cavalcante, Dollar.Bet’s partner/owner, is ready to kick the company into high gear. He stated that Amoroso is going to be a key component of its marketing strategy as Dollar.Bet expands in the country.

Betting Relationships Under Fire

Having a sports figure as an ambassador of a sportsbook or gaming company is one thing and doesn’t often lead to much controversy. However, the relationship between sports entities and sportsbooks is entirely different. That relationship is now on trial in Brazil.

All 20 soccer clubs in Brazil’s Serie A have relationships with sports-betting entities. This is despite the fact that the country still hasn’t pulled the trigger on legalized sports betting. The earliest any regulated market will arrive is December 13.

This has confused some within Brazil’s government. If the activity isn’t yet legal and no regulated market exists, they don’t understand how sports entities can form partnerships with sports betting companies.

As a result, Brazil’s Ministry of Justice is going to try to answer that question with the help of the clubs. It’s already contacted 54 different sports clubs and leagues, ordering them to submit their partnership contracts.

Prompting the investigation was a review by Brazil’s National Consumer Secretariat, part of the Ministry of Justice. It believes that these partnerships have come about outside of the country, which it says would violate existing laws.

Among the entities highlighted by the Ministry of Justice are the soccer clubs Atlético Mineiro, Fluminense, São Paulo, and Santos. In addition, it’s investigating media giant Rede Globo, which has broadcast partnerships with Pixbet and Betnacional. The entities who received a notice have until September 9 to respond.