Seminole Hard Rock Casino Tampa Guest Gets Christmas Wish, Wins $1.24M Jackpot

Posted on: December 24, 2021, 08:04h.

Last updated on: December 24, 2021, 08:57h.

For one very lucky player at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa, Christmas came early.

Seminole Hard Rock Casino in Tampa was the site of a more than $1.2 million slot machine jackpot just days before Christmas. The woman who won the pot was eerily convinced riches were coming her way. (Image: Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa)

The casino owned and operated by the Seminole Tribe of Florida reports that a resident from Clearwater, Fl., won a $1,241,642.26 progressive slot machine jackpot on Wednesday, December 22.

All I wanted for Christmas was to hit that progressive jackpot,” said Gloria, who opted to keep her last name anonymous. “I still can’t believe my holiday wish came true!”

Gloria was playing a Dragon Link progressive slot when she struck it rich on a $50 bet. The game is manufactured by Aristocrat Gaming.

Dragon Link pools its progressive jackpot from three Seminole-owned casinos in Florida. Along with Hard Rock Tampa, the progressive connects Dragon Link terminals located in Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood and Seminole Coconut Creek.

To celebrate Gloria’s massive win, Hard Rock Tampa rewarded all slot players who had their Seminole Wild Card loyalty card inserted into a machine within 15 minutes of the jackpot being won with $100 free bonus play.

After the Dragon Link progressive jackpot is hit, the bounty resets to $1 million. Hard Rock says this week’s $1.24 million jackpot was the second seven-figure slot jackpot hit at a Seminole casino in less than 60 days.

Stockings Stuffed

With approximately 245,000 square feet of gaming space furnished with 5,000 slot machines and 200 table games, Seminole Hard Rock Tampa is one of the largest casinos in the US. The property has delivered many players paydays in 2021.

The tribe says its Tampa casino paid out more than $1.5 billion in jackpots to over 55,000 players in 2021.

Gloria’s hit comes at a most ideal time, as yet another difficult year comes to a close. While her win is a life-changing sum, it pales in comparison to the riches one extraordinarily lucky slots player grabbed last year at this time.

It was a year ago today that a player in Las Vegas at the Suncoast Hotel and Casino won a $15.5 million progressive slot jackpot at the Boyd Gaming property.

Kevin, who also kept his surname confidential, won $15,491,103.27 on just a $3 wager playing a Megabucks terminal. Megabucks is manufactured by IGT.

Kevin’s Suncoast fortune was believed to be the biggest jackpot in Nevada in the previous eight years. The richest slot jackpot in Nevada history occurred in 2003, when a then-25-year-old won $39.7 million on a Megabucks terminal at the Strip’s Excalibur Hotel & Casino.

Seminole Latest

The Seminole Tribe is engaged in a legal argument in Florida regarding their recently amended gaming compact with the state. That agreement sought to give their casinos sports betting privileges. The compact, which was signed between the tribe and Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), seeks to additionally allow the tribe to conduct mobile sports betting.

The compact, however, has been challenged in federal court. The tribe has suspended its sportsbook operations as the case continues. Earlier this month, an appeals court denied a Seminole request to allow the tribe to continue taking sports bets as the case plays out.