San Jose Sharks’ Evander Kane in NHL ‘Fake Vaccination Card’ Probe

Posted on: October 6, 2021, 05:12h.

Last updated on: October 6, 2021, 05:59h.

Embattled San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane is being investigated by the NHL over allegations he supplied the league with a fake vaccination card to dodge health and safety protocols.

Troubled hockey star Evander Kane, pictured, filed for bankruptcy in January and later admitted to having a gambling problem. (Image: Ethan Miller/Getty)

The news, first reported by Front Office Sports, comes two weeks after the NHL cleared the self-confessed problem gambler of betting on and “throwing” games he played in.

That allegation was posted on social media by his estranged wife, Anna Kane, who has also accused the star of physical and sexual abuse in a restraining order application filed in September.

Kane remains sidelined from the Sharks while the NHL also investigates those allegations.

What are NHL’s COVID-19 Protocols?

The NHL has imposed severe restrictions on unvaccinated players, particularly when they’re on the road. These include a ban on using areas such as bars, restaurants, gyms, and pools, and from having teammates or visitors in their hotel rooms.

Teams are also permitted to suspend unvaccinated players without pay if they are “unable to participate in club activities.”

That could be because they have tested positive for COVID-19 or are unable to travel because of government restrictions.

Moreover, the use of a counterfeit vaccination card is illegal both in the US and Kane’s native Canada. Under US federal law, an individual who buys, sells, or uses one could be imprisoned for five years. A traveler attempting to enter Canada with a fake card faces a fine of up to $750,000 and up to six months in jail.

Kane Bankruptcy

Kane’s gambling issues first came to light in November 2019. That’s when the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas sued him to recover $500,000 in unpaid casino markers. The claim was settled out of court in April 2020.

Kane filed for bankruptcy in January 2021, claiming $26.8 million in total debt. This was less than three years after he signed a seven-year contract extension with the Sharks, worth $49 million.

The filing lists 47 creditors in total. It also claims his monthly income is minus-$91,131.13, despite earning an annual salary of $7 million. Kane lists seven dependents living in his home, including his parents, two uncles, and a grandmother.

The hockey player is also being sued by several banks, including the Professional Bank, which is asking for a $15 million resolution.

Another creditor, Zions Bancorp, said in documents filed to the bankruptcy court that Kane has a “serious gambling problem,” and makes “poor, self-centered financial decisions.”

It’s little wonder that Sharks fans are running out of patience with the troubled star and are venting their frustrations on Twitter.

