NHL Probe Finds ‘No Evidence’ Evander Kane Threw Games to Win Bets

Posted on: September 24, 2021, 06:02h.

Last updated on: September 24, 2021, 06:02h.

An NHL investigation has cleared San Jose Sharks star forward Evander Kane of accusations that he gambled on his own games and “threw” matches. However, the player remains sidelined from team training sessions while the league looks at allegations made by his estranged wife, Anna Kane, of physical and sexual abuse.

Evander Kane, pictured, is a self-confessed gambling addict who has filed for bankruptcy, owing $26.8 million. (Image: USA Today)

The betting investigation was launched after the latter took to Instagram at the end of July to accuse Kane of match-fixing. The player has admitted he has a serious gambling problem.

How does the NHL let a compulsive gambling addict still play when he’s obviously throwing games to win money? Hmm maybe someone needs to address this,” she wrote. “Can someone ask (NHL commissioner) Gary Bettman how they let a player gamble on his own games? Bet and win with bookies on his own games?” she added.

The NHL said in a statement it had found “no evidence to corroborate Ms. Kane’s accusations.”

Restraining Order

The investigation included an analysis of sports betting data provided by Sportradar. It also involved a review of social media, public data, and court filings, as well as interviews with Kane and other Sharks players and staff members, according to the NHL.

“To the contrary, the evidence raises doubts about the veracity of the allegations,” it continued, adding that Anna Kane had not cooperated with the investigation.

The separate, ongoing investigation is believed to be related to a restraining order application filed by Anna Kane against her husband this week. As reported by Front Office Sports, it includes allegations of sexual assault and domestic violence.

Kane denied those accusations in a statement issued through his lawyers.

$26.8 Million Bankruptcy

The player’s struggles with gambling have been laid bare in bankruptcy papers and recent lawsuits filed by his various creditors. The player filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy in January, claiming $26.8 million in total debt. This was less than three years after signing a seven-year contract extension with the Sharks, worth $49 million.

Meanwhile, he’s being sued for fraud by the Professional Bank for $15 million. The bank alleges he took out a loan of $1.5 million which he had no intention of repaying. The lender is asking for ten times the amount because it believes it is entitled to punitive damages.

He’s also being sued by the Centennial Bank and Zions Bancorp for defaulting on loans. The latter alleged in a motion to the bankruptcy court in February that the player has a “serious gambling problem” and made “poor, self-centered financial decisions.”