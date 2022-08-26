Capitol Casino Fatal Shooting Victim Identified as Cardroom Security Guard

Posted on: August 26, 2022, 02:00h.

Last updated on: August 26, 2022, 03:19h.

The man who was shot and killed this week at Sacramento, Calif.’s Capitol Casino was a security guard for the cardroom, according to reports.

Capitol Casino in Sacramento, Calif., pictured above. During a robbery attempt, a security guard was killed at the cardroom this week. (Image: URComped.com)

The guard was identified as Sean Bernal, 27. He is survived by a one-year-old daughter and several siblings. Bernal was shot during a robbery attempt Monday at the casino. He apparently intervened to break up the robbery.

Responding officers gave medical aid to Bernal. But EMTs from the Sacramento Fire Department declared him deceased at the crime site because of his wounds.

At 5 pm on Saturday, the casino will hold a memorial program, KCRA, a local TV station, reported.

The alleged shooter was arrested after being apprehended by local police. He was not immediately identified. Police also seized a firearm believed to have been used in the shooting, KTXL, a local TV station, reported. After wounding the victim, the suspect continued to discharge his firearm before police stopped and detained him.

GoFundMe Fundraiser

A GoFundMe page was posted in Bernal’s memory. It’s raising money to help Bernal’s survivors with costs. As of Friday, it raised $6,265 of its $50K goal.

My family and I need as much help, thoughts, and prayers as we can get,” Jessica Marie Bernal, the victim’s sister, said on the GoFundMe site.

“Thank you to everyone who manages to help in our time of need. I know it’s tough times for everyone, and we really do appreciate it.”

Police didn’t release the name of the suspect, who was taken to a local hospital after he told police he was short of breath. After treatment, the suspect will be booked into a local jail.

Prior Cardroom Robbery

The Capitol Casino has seen other fatal shootings in its past. In July 2021, guest Renee Walker, 33, was fatally wounded outside the cardroom. Arviel Robertson, 36, was apprehended for the shooting.

In November 2016, Nicholas Broadway, 36, was fatally shot outside the cardroom. He was a bystander when a man fired shots at a Sacramento police officer and security guards.

Luis Alfonso Castillo, now 35, was sentenced to 40 years in prison for Broadway’s death. He was convicted in 2020 of second-degree murder, the Sacramento Bee newspaper said.

Armored Car Heist

Earlier this month in California, an armored truck guard was shot and injured during a brazen holdup outside Larry Flynt’s Hustler Casino in Gardena, Calif., a suburb of Los Angeles.

The guard was in critical condition at a local hospital but is expected to survive, local TV stations reported. A second guard had less serious injuries.

The guards were attacked by a barrage of gunfire when exiting the truck, Gardena police Lt. Christopher Cuff said, calling it an “ambush.” At least two robbers grabbed an unknown amount of money and fled the area, police said.

One witness estimated as many as 12 shots were fired. Another witness in the casino, Alvin Spencer, told KTLA, a local TV station, that he fled for his life.