California’s Rolling Hills Casino Armed Carjacking Leads to Three Arrests

Posted on: October 7, 2022, 11:25h.

Last updated on: October 7, 2022, 11:44h.

Three suspects remain in jail late this week after they allegedly took part in a carjacking at California’s Rolling Hills Casino. One of the criminals was armed with a shotgun when the carjacking occurred over the weekend, the local sheriff’s office said.

From left: Joseph J. Lodge, Robert J. Diaz-Mendoza, and Karla G. Ortega-Pahua in mug shots, pictured above. The three were charged after a carjacking at a casino. (Image: Tehama County Sheriff’s Office)

The trio were identified as Joseph J. Lodge, 18, Robert J. Diaz-Mendoza, 29, and Karla G. Ortega, 20. Each was being held in the Tehama County Jail, according to the Tehama County Sheriff’s Office. Bail for each suspect is $133K.

The carjacking took place last Saturday at the Corning, Calif. casino. The unnamed victim was in his car when the two male suspects ordered him to exit the vehicle.

They hopped in and drove the car away from the parking lot. The victim didn’t appear to suffer any injuries.

The stolen car was eventually located in Glenn County.

When the trio was apprehended for carjacking and being felons in possession of a firearm, they had in their possession another vehicle that was stolen in Chico. Calif., authorities said.

Deputies said they also found in their possession the firearm used in the Rollings Hills Casino carjacking.

At the time they were booked in the Tehama County Jail, each suspect allegedly had methamphetamine (meth) and/or fentanyl in their possession. Each was charged with bringing a controlled substance into the jail.

If convicted, the suspects could each face many years in prison.