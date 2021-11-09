Rhode Island Casinos in Lincoln and Tiverton Begin Bally’s Rebranding

Posted on: November 9, 2021, 07:37h.

Last updated on: November 9, 2021, 11:31h.

Rhode Island’s lone casino operator — the recently formed Bally’s Corporation — has begun the rebranding process of its two casinos in the state.

A Bally’s Twin River Lincoln shovel breaks ground in September on the resort’s $100 million expansion. The two casinos in Rhode Island owned and operated by the Bally’s Corporation are taking on the businesses’ identity. (Image: Bally’s Corporation)

Formerly Twin River Worldwide Holdings (TRWH), the group changed its corporate identity to Bally’s following its acquisition of the brand from Caesars Entertainment last year. The iconic casino brand acquisition came with TRWH’s purchase of Bally’s Atlantic City.

The new Bally’s Corp. is taking the brand back home to Rhode Island. Effective today, the company’s Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln and Tiverton Casino Hotel are now known as Bally’s Twin River Lincoln and Bally’s Tiverton.

Bally’s Lincoln is the larger of the two Rhode Island venues. The casino features 4,100 slot machines, 111 table games, and a sportsbook. The resort additionally offers a 136-room hotel and eight dining options.

The Tiverton casino comes with 1,000 slots, 32 tables, and a sportsbook. The property has two dining options and an 83-room hotel. The hotel, however, currently remains closed because of the pandemic and limited demand.

Bally’s Corporation is controlled by Standard General, the US-based hedge fund of Soohyung Kim.

Expanding Portfolio

The former TRWH group is certainly no longer a Rhode Island-only casino company. Today, the company owns and/or operates 14 land-based casinos in 10 states — Rhode Island, New Jersey, Nevada, Mississippi, Delaware, Louisiana, Missouri, Colorado, Indiana, and Illinois.

Bally’s is in development on a 15th property by way of a satellite casino in Pennsylvania near Penn State University’s main campus.

Bally’s additionally operates sports betting in Iowa by way of its partnership with the Grand Falls Casino. And yesterday, Bally’s Bet, the company’s interactive gaming and sports betting unit, was one of eight interactive sportsbook firms awarded a mobile sportsbook license in New York.

In Rhode Island, where it all began, Bally’s is underway with a $100 million expansion at its Lincoln casino resort. The footprint enlargement will result in 40,000 square feet of additional gaming space, an entertainment venue, a 14,000-square-foot Korean-themed day spa, an updated air circulation system, and various cosmetic improvements throughout the property.

Rebranding Process

Bally’s says that the full implementation of the rebranding of its two Rhode Island casinos will take time. The company hopes to have all of the new signs, employee uniforms, dice, cards, gaming chips, table felt and seats, and rewards program fully integrated by mid-2022 at the Lincoln and Tiverton properties.

This is an exciting time for our customers and our team members as we transition to the iconic Bally’s name and brand,” said George Papanier, president of retail at Bally’s Corporation.

Bally’s last week kicked off its rebranding of Eldorado Shreveport in Louisiana to Bally’s Shreveport Casino & Hotel. Bally’s completed its $140 million acquisition of the riverboat casino nearly a year ago in December of 2020.