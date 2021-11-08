BREAKING: New York Approves Nine to Offer Mobile Sports Betting

Posted on: November 8, 2021, 11:47h.

Last updated on: November 8, 2021, 12:02h.

The New York State Gaming Comumission unanimously approved sports betting licenses to eight platform providers during its meeting Monday afternoon. The awards mean nine operators will be allowed to offer mobile wagering.

The Empire State Building in New York City. On Monday, the New York State Gaming Commission voted to issue licenses to platform providers that will work with sports betting operators. The goal is for mobile sports betting to launch in New York by the Super Bowl. (Image:Bobby Mikul/PublicDomainPictures.net)

The winning bidders were led by platform provider Kambi Group, a group which includes Rush Street Interactive, Caesars Sportsbook, Wynn Interactive, PointsBet, and Resorts World. This group finished with the highest technical score of all six bidders.

New York evaluators also determined that a group led by FanDuel, which includes DraftKings, BetMGM, and Bally Bet, also deserved licensure. Evaluators, though, decided against extending a license to a bid submitted by Bet365.

Applications submitted by theScore Bet, Fox BET, and a second Kambi proposal offering Barstool Sportsbook and Fanatics did not score high enough on their technical responses to be considered for award.

With the awards, the state will receive $200 million in licensing fees, and the eight platform providers will receive a 10-year license in return. The combination of eight providers and nine operators means the state will receive 51 percent of the gross revenues.

State Sen. Joseph Addabbo, D-Queens, chairs the Senate Racing, Gaming, and Wagering Committee, and previously said his goal was for apps to launch by the Super Bowl.

The meeting was initially scheduled to start at 1:30 pm ET. But technical difficulties, apparently tied to the overwhelming demand to watch or listen to the meeting, led to a 50-minute delay.

This story will be updated.