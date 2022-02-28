Resorts World Las Vegas Death of Comedian Donny Davis Called Suspicious

Metro police are continuing to investigate the death last week of comedian and actor Donny Davis at Resorts World Las Vegas. Published reports said foul play was suspected in the passing of the Las Vegas showman.

Britney Spears gives a kiss to Donny Davis in this undated photo. The two performed together. Davis died last week and authorities continue to investigate the incident. (Image: New York Post)

Davis, 43, died unexpectedly Tuesday. He was found unresponsive in a chair at a guest room in the casino’s Conrad Hotel at about 5 am, People reported. Security guards quickly performed chest compressions on him.

Metro police were notified at 5:30 am and firefighters also responded to the hotel, according to an incident report released late last week by the police department.

The report revealed Davis was biting his tongue. His skin appeared blue and pale. Davis’ hands were cold. It appeared his jaw was “frozen,” local news reports said, based on the police report.

FD personnel advised they thought there might be foul play due to the number of other subjects in the room and having trouble getting any information from them,” the police report further revealed.

Davis was rushed to the nearby Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center. But he passed away while at the hospital. Someone in the hotel room placed a card in Davis’ mouth to prevent him from biting his tongue, the report adds.

Awaiting Autopsy Results

The Clark County Office of the Coroner/Medical Examiner was to perform an autopsy on Davis. The cause and manner of death have yet to be reported as of Monday.

Based on initial police reports, two witnesses told cops that Davis went to the hotel room at about 3:30 am after a server refused to serve him at a hotel bar. The server believed him to be too intoxicated to get any more drinks, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

He had gone to Resorts World’s Dawg House bar around midnight with some friends, People reported. He was 4-feet, 2-inches tall, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Davis Performed at Hard Rock, MGM Grand

Davis was well known among major celebrities. He also was a fixture in the Las Vegas entertainment scene in past years.

Jeff Beacher booked Davis at Beacher’s Madhouse, a vaudeville-inspired show. It was held at the Hard Rock Hotel between 2005 and 2008. It was later at the MGM Grand between 2013 and 2015. Davis had diverse roles in the act, the Review-Journal recalled. He was fired out of a prop cannon, played a leprechaun, The Joker, and a pro wrestler, the report said.

Britney Spears also booked him in her show “Piece of Me” at the former Axis Theater — now known as the Zappos Theater — at Planet Hollywood between 2013 and 2017, the report adds. Davis had toured with singer Joe Jonas, too.

“He was a dear dear friend and I’m devastated by his passing,” Larry Rudolph, Spears’ former manager, told the newspaper. “I loved him and so did Britney…”