Resorts World Las Vegas Announces Strip’s ‘Most Technologically Advanced Nightclub’

Posted on: November 14, 2020, 12:02h.

Last updated on: November 13, 2020, 11:25h.

Resorts World Las Vegas’ presence is already known, as the Strip structure standing at 57 stories makes it the second- tallest building in the city.

Resorts World Las Vegas will come with a social bar gaming concept called RedTail. (Image: Resorts World Las Vegas)

The property’s 100,000-square-foot LED façade on the West Tower is impossible to miss. But Resorts World plans to “wow” visitors in more ways than one, and that includes its plans to incorporate what it claims will be an entirely new nightclub experience.

Genting Berhad, the Malaysian-based developer and owner of the $4.3 billion Strip resort, has announced its partnership with Zouk, a Singaporean nightclub operator. Genting says Resorts World Las Vegas will feature nearly 100,000 square feet of immersive entertainment spaces in four distinct environments.

Zouk Nightclub : an innovative space “that will become the most technologically advanced nightclub in Las Vegas

: an innovative space “that will become the most technologically advanced nightclub in Las Vegas AYU Dayclub : an outdoor oasis with a Southeast Asian theme

: an outdoor oasis with a Southeast Asian theme RedTail : a social gaming sports bar that includes beer pong, darts, and billiards

: a social gaming sports bar that includes beer pong, darts, and billiards FUHU: an experiential dining venue with an unexpected twist on contemporary Asian cuisine

RW Las Vegas is expected to open next summer. The property will offer 3,500 guestrooms through three Hilton brands — Hilton Hotels, LXR Hotels, and Conrad. The casino will measure 117,000 square feet, and have dedicated high-limit areas.

The resort will also come with 350,000 square feet of meeting space, 220,000-square-foot pool and spa complex, and fitness facilities.

Asian Inspirations

Resorts World Las Vegas has been in development since 2012, but has been continually delayed by economic conditions, lawsuits, and redesigns.

The original concept called for a heavy Chinese-theme, featuring architecture resembling the Forbidden City, mini-Great Wall of China, panda exhibit, and numerous Asian-centric restaurants.

During the numerous redesigns, Genting moved away from such a focus on China, though the property will still become the Strip’s most Asian-inspired complex. Zouk being brought in to design and operate the resort’s day and nighttime entertainment spaces reaffirms Genting’s commitment to Asian visitors. Zouk currently operates clubs in Singapore and Malaysia.

Resorts World Las Vegas aims to reinvent the traditional integrated hospitality experience in Las Vegas across every sector, including nightlife,” said RW Las Vegas President Scott Sibella.

Visitors who come to Las Vegas from Asia, specifically China, tend to spend much more than other origin demographics. Their game of choice is baccarat, which won more money for Las Vegas Strip casinos in 2019 than any other table game.

Strip gaming floors kept more than $1 billion of money wagered on baccarat in 2019.

Post-COVID-19 Opening

After years of setbacks, Resorts World Las Vegas began full construction in 2018. But now as the project moves towards competition, a pandemic has ravaged the global gaming industry.

Visitor arrivals from Asia to Las Vegas remain nonexistent. With specific exceptions, travelers from China may not currently enter the country because of ongoing COVID-19 restrictions.

International leisure travel is expected to remain largely grounded until there’s a COVID-19 vaccine.