Ray J Snags $17K Slot Win at San Manuel Casino in Southern California

Posted on: May 25, 2021, 12:59h.

Last updated on: May 25, 2021, 04:03h.

Ray J, best known for being the co-star in the 2007 Kim Kardashian sex tape that essentially launched her career, has scored at the casino.

Ray J is seen with his wife, Princess Love. The rapper hit a substantial jackpot while playing the slots recently at the San Manuel Casino in California. (Image: FilmMagic)

The rapper, actor, reality star, and businessman recently hit up the San Manuel Casino in Southern California. Ray J says he put a $100 bill into a penny slot machine, and after a few spins he won a jackpot worth a little more than $17,000.

The lucky play was on a Buffalo slot machine, which is manufactured by Aristocrat Leisure.

Congrats @RayJ!! Thanks for visiting SoCal's No. 1 Casino. We hope to see you again soon! 🎰🎉 @aristocratslots check this out! https://t.co/HUyPf8GQJ7 — San Manuel Casino (@SanManuelCasino) May 25, 2021

“For all you Buffalo players, I got all of them,” Ray J said in a video obtained by celebrity site TMZ. “I’m an addicted Buffalo player.”

Ray J’s biggest commercial success in music came in 2008 with his fifth studio record, All I Feel. He’s since largely been a reality personality, appearing on such cable TV shows as For the Love of Ray J, Brandy & Ray J: A Family Business, and Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood.

More recently, Ray J’s electronics brand Raycon has found success with its wireless audio products.

Ray J Prefers Slots Over Tables

In the video Ray J sent to TMZ, the 40-year-old explains why he prefers slot machines over table games such as craps.

I don’t play the dice. I play slots because I’m old!” Ray J declared. “I’m an old man. This is some old man s**t. You won’t catch me on the dice games.”

Ray J also seems to address his wife, Princess Love, in the clip.

Hey baby, I told you I was coming home, but I wanted to come to the casino,” Ray J explains.

The two continue to work on their marriage after she first filed for divorce a year ago this month. Ray J filed for divorce last fall, but the pair have since reconciled.

Ray J isn’t exactly a well-known gambler when it comes to celebrities. A few more notable celebs who have long frequented casinos include Ben Affleck, Ray Romano, Shannon Elizabeth, and Tobey Maguire. In the sports world, infamous gamblers include Charles Barkley, Michael Jordan, John Daly, and Floyd Mayweather.

Property Further Expanding

The San Manuel Casino is roughly 60 miles east of downtown Los Angeles. The extensive casino, which features more than 5,000 slot machines and 130 table games, is owned and operated by the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians.

Despite its already massive size, the wildly successful tribal casino is amid a major expansion. Set to open in the coming months is phase one of the project, which includes additional gaming space, a 24-hour eatery, a high-end restaurant, and three new retail shops.

Phase two, set to open next winter, includes the first onsite hotel at the casino. The property will feature 429 guestrooms and suites, an outdoor pool complex with bars and private cabanas, and a full-service spa.

The third and final phase is the San Manuel event center. That is slated to open in 2022.

The three phases, the tribe says, will result in 2,000 new jobs, which, if realized, will take total employment at the casino to more than 6,500 people. The San Manuel Band of Mission Indians is currently a top-10 employer in San Bernardino County.