Las Vegas Strip One of Most Picturesque Roads in US, According to Survey

Posted on: January 29, 2023, 07:51h.

Last updated on: January 29, 2023, 07:51h.

The neon lights so prominent on the Las Vegas Strip apparently make for a pretty picture as the world’s most famous collection of casinos is one of the most photographed roads by Instagram users.

The Las Vegas Strip. It was ranked one of the most picturesque roads in the US. (Image: Eater Vegas)

A recent survey by FINN, an automotive retailer focusing on sustainability, ranks the Strip as the fourth-most “picture-perfect” road in the US, trailing Broadway in New York, Route 66 and Bourbon Street in New Orleans. On the basis of being “picturesque,” the Strip places second behind Broadway and ahead of Route 66.

Up next is The Las Vegas Strip, with more than 3.2 million Instagram posts. The Strip is the beating heart of the city, playing host to some of the world’s biggest hotels, resorts, and of course the casinos which made the city world-famous,” noted FINN.

The Strip, which is an unincorporated part of Clark County, spans 4.2 miles of Las Vegas Boulevard, ending at Sahara Avenue at the north end and at Russell Road at the southern end. Mandalay Bay, operated by MGM Resorts International, is considered the Strip’s southernmost integrated resort while Sahara is the northernmost, though some travel experts that aren’t Las Vegas residents say Golden Entertainment’s Strat is part of the Strip.

Las Vegas Strip Not Far From Picture Perfect Score

Using data from Instagram posts and TikTok views, FINN rated the most picture perfect roads in the US with Broadway being the only one to garner a perfect score of 10.

The Las Vegas Strip wasn’t fourth behind with a score of 9.63. In addition to the New York theater district, Route 66, Bourbon Street and the Strip, others members of the research firm’s picture perfect list include Ocean Drive in Florida, Michigan Avenue in Chicago, San Francisco’s Lombard Street and the California portion of Pacific Coast Highway, among others.

In terms of TikTok views, the Strip checked in at 47.2 million, trailing Broadway, Bourbon Street, Route 66, Michigan Avenue and Ocean Drive.

“The most popular road on TikTok is Broadway, the Manhattan street with 6.8 billion views on the platform. Running the full length of Manhattan from City Hall to the Bronx, Broadway is one of New York’s most famous tourist attractions thanks to its many theaters which draw crowds from all over the world with their lavish performances,” noted Finn.

Interestingly, Caesars Entertainment — the second-largest operator on the Strip — is partnering with commercial real estate developer SL Green in a bid to potentially bring a casino-hotel to Times Square.

Nevada Scores Well as Picturesque State

Helped in large part by the aforementioned Instagram and TikTok enthusiasm for the Las Vegas Strip, Nevada is ranked as the second-most picturesque state by FINN, trailing only New York. California, which borders Nevada to the west, placed third.

“This is all down to the Las Vegas Strip, one of the most photographed roads in the US, which attracts tourists from all over the world thanks to its famous nightlife,” according to FINN.

The top three picture-perfect states as ranked by FINN’s data collection efforts are Illinois, Oregon and California.