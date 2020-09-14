President Donald Trump Campaigns in Swing State Nevada, Bettors Still Like Joe Biden

Posted on: September 14, 2020, 08:39h.

Last updated on: September 14, 2020, 08:58h.

President Donald Trump packed an indoor arena south of Las Vegas in Henderson Sunday night. But he’s still the betting underdog in Nevada — a key 2020 battleground state.

President Donald Trump riled up his supporters — and his critics — during a Nevada campaign stop Sunday. (Image: Donald Trump/Twitter)

Against Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak’s (D) order limiting indoor gatherings to 50 or fewer people, Trump told more than a thousand attendees inside the Xtreme Manufacturing facility that the governor needs to reopen the state. Casinos, a primary economic driver of the state’s economy, remain limited to operating at 50 percent capacity.

You have a governor right now who is a political hack,” Trump told his supporters. “Tell your governor to open up your state.”

The Henderson rally was Trump’s first completely indoor campaign event in three months.

“President Donald Trump is taking reckless and selfish actions that are putting countless lives in danger here in Nevada,” Sisolak said in a statement. “The President appears to have forgotten that this country is still in the middle of a global pandemic.”

The President’s speech focused on the economy, and why he believes it’s time for governors across the country to ease their COVID-19 restrictions. Trump also addressed social unrest, and attacked his challenger, former VP Joe Biden, for calling them “peaceful protestors.” The president additionally challenged much of Biden’s 47-year record in Washington, DC.

Odds, Polls Favor Biden

PredictIt bettors strongly believe Biden will take back Nevada, a perennial swing state that Trump won four years ago.

Biden’s shares of winning Nevada on November 3 are trading at 76 cents. Trump’s shares are at just 25 cents. However, the president has at least some momentum in the Silver State. Trump’s shares a week ago were at just 20 cents, Biden at 81 cents.

“We’re going to win Nevada and we’re going to win four more years in the White House,” Trump declared Sunday. He then teased amending the US Constitution, saying, “And after we win for more years, we’ll ask for maybe another four or so.”

“When I say that — look at all the news back there. Look at all that fake news. When I say that [third term possibility] their heads explode,” the president stated.

UK bookmaker William Hill has Biden’s odds at 80 percent of winning Nevada (1/4). Trump is at a distant 11/4.

The polls agree with PredictIt and UK oddsmakers that Biden is the front-runner in Nevada. The Real Clear Politics polling average has the Democratic nominee with a six-point advantage on the incumbent.

Trump Thanks Supporters

Numerous Las Vegas casino billionaires are backing Trump’s reelection, including Sheldon Adelson, brothers Frank and Lorenzo Fertitta, and Phil Ruffin. While they were not called out by the president Sunday, UFC President Dana White was.

White gave $1 million to a Trump super PAC in February. Trump pointed out fighters Justin Gaethje, Colby Covington, and Henry Cejudo accompanying their UFC boss.

The President also singled out Rick Harrison, the American businessman who owns the World Famous Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas, which is featured on the History series Pawn Stars.