Democratic Nominee Joe Biden Outraises President Donald Trump in August

Posted on: September 10, 2020, 08:52h.

Last updated on: September 10, 2020, 08:52h.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden raised a record $364.5 million in August, roughly $154 million more than President Donald Trump’s campaign. Combined, the two 2020 contenders received more than $574 million to support their efforts.

2020 yard signs are littering neighborhoods, and more are coming, as Joe Biden and Donald Trump’s campaigns are flush with cash. (Image: Delaware Gazette)

With just 53 days until November 3, the funds will be used to inundate Americans with nonstop political messages. Biden’s campaign is taking to the airwaves, hoping to reach voters in their living rooms, while Trump’s camp says they’re taking more of a ground game approach.

Forecasters predicting the November 3 outcome have varying outlooks.

The betting average at UK books have it rather close, Biden holding a 53 percent chance of winning, to Trump at 46.3 percent. PredictIt, the online betting exchange, has the Democratic candidate a heavier favorite, shares of Biden becoming the next Commander-in-Chief trading for 59 cents. Trump’s shares are at 44 cents.

The Real Clear Politics polling average has Biden with a 7.5-point lead.

Several casino millionaires and billionaires are fueling Trump’s reelection, including Las Vegas Sands tycoon Sheldon Adelson — the GOP’s largest donor in each of the last two election cycles. Other casino magnates and gaming industry execs giving to the president include Lorenzo Fertitta and Frank Fertitta III, owners of Station Casinos and Red Rock Resorts, Phil Ruffin, owner of Treasure Island, Circus Circus, and Trump International Hotel Las Vegas, UFC President Dana White, and South Point owner Michael Gaughan.

Though departed from the casino business, billionaire Steve Wynn has continued to support the president.

Coronavirus Controversy

Biden is attacking Trump this week with quotes he made to journalist Bob Woodward, which are being released in his new book titled “Rage.” In it, Trump told Woodward during an interview in February that he knew COVID-19 was “deadly stuff.”

“I still like playing it down, because I don’t want to create a panic,” Trump said at the time.

Donald Trump knew. He lied to us for months,” Biden pounced in a tweet. “He lied to us for months. And while a deadly disease ripped through our nation, he failed to do his job — on purpose. It was a life or death betrayal of the American people.”

Trump, of course, countered.

“Bob Woodward had my quotes for many months. If he thought they were so bad or dangerous, why didn’t he immediately report them in an effort to save lives?” Trump asked. “Didn’t he have an obligation to do so? No, because he knew they were good and proper answers. Calm, no panic!”

Trump Pockets

As Casino.org reported this week, Trump’s fortune has decreased over the past year, as the coronavirus has cut valuations of real estate across the country, including in Manhattan. Forbes estimates the president’s net worth to be $2.5 billion — down from $3.1 billion in 2019.

Trump, who made his wealth in real estate and casinos, says he’s willing to open up his own bank account if needed to cover campaign expenses on the home stretch.

Bloomberg reports that Trump is considering spending $100 million of his own money.