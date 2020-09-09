President Donald Trump Nobel Peace Prize Odds Shorten Following Nomination

September 9, 2020

Last updated on: September 9, 2020, 02:54h.

Donald Trump’s Nobel Peace Prize odds have greatly shortened after the US president was nominated for the distinguished award by a member of the Norwegian Parliament.

The odds are improving on President Donald Trump becoming a Nobel Peace Prize laureate. (Image: KM Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Christian Tybring-Gjedde, a member of the populist Progress Party in Norway, deemed by its critics as being a far-right movement, nominated Trump this week for his work in brokering peace between Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

For his merit, I think he has done more trying to create peace between nations than most other Peace Prize nominees,” Tybring-Gjedde told Fox News.

UK oddsmakers subsequently slashed the US president’s odds of winning the Nobel Peace Prize. Prior to his nomination, Trump was at 100/1 to win the prestigious award (implied odds of 0.99 percent). The 45th Commander-in-Chief is now at 14/1 (implied odds of 6.67 percent).

Those who risked $100 on the previous line will net $10,000 should Trump become the fifth president to receive the Nobel Peace Prize. The others are Teddy Roosevelt, Woodrow Wilson, Jimmy Carter, and Barack Obama.

A $100 winning bet now nets $1,400.

Nobel Process

The Nobel Peace Prize is one of five Nobel Prizes, which is the legacy of industrialist, inventor, and manufacturer Alfred Nobel. Per Nobel’s will, the recipients are selected by the Norwegian Nobel Committee — a five-member panel appointed by the Parliament of Norway.

The Peace Prize has been awarded annually since 1901. The chair of the Norwegian Nobel Committee presents the winning laureate to the King of Norway on December 10 at Olso City Hall.

The award is to go to the person or persons who have “done the most or the best work for fraternity between nations, for the abolition or reduction of standing armies, and for the holding and promotion of peace congresses.” Trump has ended a 39-year streak of American presidents either starting a war or bringing the US into an international armed conflict.

As it is expected other Middle Eastern countries will follow in the footsteps of the UAE, this agreement could be a game changer that will turn the Middle East into a region of cooperation and prosperity,” Tybring-Gjedde stated in his nomination letter of Trump to the committee.

The parliament member also cited Trump’s work in North Korea and his historic face-to-face meetings with Kim Jong Un. Tybring-Gjedde additionally said the US president’s dealings in conflicts such as the Kashmir border dispute between India and Pakistan warrants his consideration.

Tybring-Gjedde has been known for his pro-Israel policies since becoming a member of parliament in 2005. Trump has been an ally of Israel, the president recognizing Jerusalem as its true capital, and relocating the US Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

Trump’s largest campaign contributor in 2016 was Las Vegas Sands billionaire Sheldon Adelson. Adelson is heavily involved in the promotion of pro-Israel policies and attended the new embassy opening in Jerusalem in 2018.

Trump Remains Underdog

Though Trump will officially be considered for the Nobel Peace Prize, UK betting shops believe the World Health Organization (WHO) remains the favorite for its role in the handling of COVID-19.

WHO is at 5/2, a $100 winning bet netting $250. Climate change teen activist Greta Thunberg is next at 3/1, New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern is at 5/1, and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) at 12/1. Trump rounds out the top five.

Other betting notables include Black Lives Matter (16/1), Bill Gates (20/1), Vladimir Putin (33/1), and Kim Jong Un (60/1).