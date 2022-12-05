Philadelphia Eagles Cruise To Another Win On NFL Sunday

Jalen Hurts strengthened his case for NFL MVP following his performance with the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. The QB’s 380 yards and three passing touchdowns, plus another himself, set him up as Philly walked away with an easy 35-10 win over the Tennessee Titans.

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown celebrates a TD against the Tennessee Titans. He had an awesome performance against the team, who traded him to the Eagles just a few weeks ago. (Image: Getty Images)

Hurts has led the Eagles to an 11-1 start to the year, the first time they have that mark since 2004 and just the fourth in franchise history. The Eagles continue to prove why they’re solid Super Bowl contenders this year.

The L.A. Chargers can’t say the same thing. They had a chance to flip the script on a potential playoff appearance yesterday but, despite getting off to a strong start, faltered in front of a determined Las Vegas Raiders squad.

Eagles Cruise To A Win

The determined Hurts has already set a career high for the Eagles with 29 TDs. This comes after adding his third career game with four scores. The first half of yesterday’s game alone was what most QBs see in a day – 268 passing yards and two TDs, as well as a rushing score.

Months after his trade from Tennessee, A.J. Brown was finally able to show Tennessee what a mistake they made by sending him to Philadelphia. With eight receptions and 119 yards, as well as the Eagles’ other two scores, Brown made light work of anyone who tried to cover him.

The Eagles defense was over the top, as well. Last week, the Cincinnati Bengals demonstrated how to effectively slow down Titans running back Derrick Henry when they kept him to just 38 rushing yards. Philadelphia picked up a few clues from that game and allowed just 11 carries and 30 yards for the Titans biggest offensive weapon.

Indirectly, these adjustments allowed for more pressure on QB Ryan Tannehill. He took six sacks as the offensive line fell apart, putting up just 141 passing yards and a touchdown.

The Eagles, now at 11-1 and comfortable atop the NFC East, take on the New York Giants (7-4) next week. The Titans (7-5) face the division rival Jacksonville Jaguars, who took a huge 40-14 loss against the Detroit Lions yesterday.

The 45 total points in the game came almost entirely from the Eagles performance, and barely beat the 44.5 over/under. As the NFL season has progressed, the under has hit more often, but Philadelphia had no trouble pushing the total over the top as they set out to prove who they are.

Charges Fizzle In Must-win Road Game

The L.A. Chargers couldn’t defend against a determined Las Vegas offense yesterday. Raiders QB Derek Carr aired out the ball twice in the third quarter, connecting with wide receiver Davante Adams on a 31-yard pass for a TD. Just a few minutes later, they hooked up on a 45-yard pass for another score.

Adams wrapped up the game with eight receptions for 177 yards, surpassing 1,000 yards in a season for the fourth time in five years. After the crushing third-quarter performance, the Chargers would never be the same.

The Chargers had started on the right foot, putting up 13 points in the first half against 10 for the Raiders. However, the second half belonged entirely to the Raiders, who kept L.A. out of the end zone in the third quarter. When the clock ran out, the Raiders emerged with a 27-20 win.

The offensive connection backed an aggressive defense that sacked Chargers QB Justin Herbert five times. The Raiders have now picked up three straight wins, as well as overcome a loss to the Chargers in the season opener.

The loss is a significant setback for the Chargers (6-6), who narrowly miss a postseason spot. The season won’t be a total loss for them, though, as they will make NFL history next week.

The league struck a deal with Caesars Sportsbook and Genius Sports to stream live games. The first was yesterday’s matchup between the Indianapolis Colts and the Dallas Cowboys.

The Chargers will see two of their games streamed before the season ends, the only two to make a double appearance. ESPN reports that next week’s contest against the Miami Dolphins will be available on Caesars, as well the game against the L.A. Rams on January 1.