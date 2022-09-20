Buffalo Bills Thrash the Tennessee Titans on ‘Monday Night Football’ as Allen Hits the Mark

Monday Night Football treated fans to a unique doubleheader that featured more than a few incredible plays that highlight why bettors should keep their eyes on the Buffalo Bills, who are apparently serious about another Super Bowl run this year.

The Buffalo Bills’ Stefon Diggs, second from left, celebrates with QB Josh Allen following a TD in the team’s Monday Night Football game against the Tennessee Titans. The Bills are now 2-0 following a virtually unstoppable performance, and continue to show why they’re strong candidates for a Super Bowl appearance. (Image: Associated Press)

The Bills and the Titans only accounted for half of the NFL action on Monday night. The second game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Minnesota Vikings produced another runaway win.

The results saw two more teams improve to 2-0 on the season, but there’s still a lot of football ahead.

Bills Proving Unstoppable

Bills quarterback Josh Allen added four touchdowns to his tally Monday as the team maintained its undefeated start to the season. They pummeled the Tennessee Titans, 41-7.

Allen reinforced the team’s lead as Super Bowl contenders this year. He picked up 317 yards in the air, completing 26 of 38 passes. Buffalo won for the second time this year after opening the season with a blowout against the reigning Super Bowl champion LA Rams.

The Bills showed what they’re made of when they grabbed the lead on their opening drive. Allen found Reggie Gilliam to cap a 14-play, 75-yard drive to get on the board. Although the Titans responded with a touchdown through running back Derrick Henry, that’s where the Bills’ defense drew the line.

Buffalo continued to advance one series after another. Field goals and TDs increased their lead over the Titans. Allen found his target by connecting with Stefon Diggs, and the Allen-Diggs partnership produced hit after hit. Diggs ended the night with two TDs.

While everything seemed to go well for the Bills, they also had to deal with a potentially devastating injury.

Cornerback Dane Jackson went down in the first half when his head and neck snapped backward after a brutal collision. The team’s medical staff rushed onto the field, immobilized him, and carried him off to a waiting ambulance. The good news is that he had full mobility in his extremities, but will undergo further tests.

By the middle of the third quarter, the Bills were up 27-7. Not yet done showing off, Allen and Diggs combined once again for their third touchdown, making the score 34-7.

Punctuating the performance, linebacker Matt Milano then intercepted a 43-yard pass from Titans QB Ryan Tannehill. From that point, Tennessee had nowhere to run.

Buffalo was expected to win, though Tennessee was expected to put up more of a fight and at least cover the spread. It didn’t even come close.

Vikings Can’t Keep Up

The Eagles’ offense turned up the heat as they met the Vikings in the later game. Jalen Hurts picked up 301 yards in the first half, finishing the night with three touchdowns. That was enough to give Philly a 24-7 victory over Minnesota.

In a bid to prove himself as the potential new lead for the Eagles, Hurts proved unstoppable. He went five-for-five in one series and then punched into the end zone for a TD.

The QB apparently found his mojo. In the Eagles’ season-opening win over Detroit, Hurts failed to complete a pass in five attempts.

For his part, Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins ​​didn’t have a good day. He missed the mark three times, all resulting in turnovers. Two of those went directly to defensive back Darius Slay.

Oddsmakers expected a high-scoring game, but it didn’t come close to the 50-point mark. They also thought this would be a tighter game, with the moneyline not separated by much. As the Eagles advance to 2-0, it’s time to adjust for Week 3 and prepare to challenge the lines once again.