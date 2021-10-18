Phil Hellmuth Wins Record 16th World Series of Poker Bracelet

Posted on: October 18, 2021, 02:19h.

Last updated on: October 18, 2021, 02:21h.

Poker legend Phil Hellmuth has further cemented his place in the game’s history by winning his record 16th World Series of Poker (WSOP) bracelet.

Phil Hellmuth poses with his record 16th World Series of Poker bracelet. The poker superstar has now reached 70 final WSOP tables. (Image: World Series of Poker)

Hellmuth late last night won the 31st event of the 2021 WSOP. The $1,500 buy-in No-Limit 2-7 Lowball Draw attracted 272 entries, but the 57-year-old Wisconsin native was the last player standing.

The event is similar to a no-limit five-card draw, but differs in that the worst hand wins. A royal flush is the worst hand in the format, while a 2, 3, 4, 5, and 7 of different suits is the best.

Hellmuth won by shoving on the button while one-on-one against Jake Schwartz. After calling and going all-in, Schwartz was eliminated when he paired 4s. Helmuth’s nine-high hand won the tournament and its $84,951 first-place prize.

I’ve wanted a deuce to seven bracelet ever since the 1980s because it was the coolest bracelet to win. It’s the one tournament that Chip [Reese], Doyle [Brunson], and all the big poker players showed up for,” Hellmuth said afterwards.

With 16 WSOP bracelets now to his name, Hellmuth’s lead extends to six. Brunson, Johnny Chan, and Phil Ivey each have 10 WSOP bracelets. The WSOP awards a bracelet to each tournament victor.

WSOP Expands Main Event

The World Series of Poker fails to live up to its name without foreign players. The WSOP’s preeminent tournament — the $10,000 buy-in Main Event — modified the competition in 2020 due to the pandemic, and held European and US finales.

WSOP officials have hoped that the 2021 Main Event would be a return to normalcy, with one final table being played in Las Vegas at the Rio. Tournament organizers last week finally received the news they long needed from the US government — vaccinated foreigners can travel leisurely into the country beginning November 8.

With international players soon able to fly to Las Vegas for the WSOP Main Event, which is set to get cards in the air on November 4, tournament officials have added two flights.

ATTN INTERNATIONAL PLAYERS! In response to recent news of the easing of travel restrictions into the US, we are pleased to announce the addition of two more Day 1 Main Event flights: Nov 8 Day 1E 11a

Nov 9 Day 1F 12p Registration now closes @ 3:40pm on Nov 10 (Day 2CEF) — WSOP (@WSOP) October 16, 2021

The most entries a WSOP Main Event has ever garnered came in 2006 with 8,773 $10,000 buy-ins. The 2019 Main Event tallied 8,569 entries. Only 1,379 entries were received during last year’s reformatted competition.

Poker Brat Relishes Victory

Affectionately known as the “Poker Brat” for his table antics, Hellmuth conceded that he took a softer approach during the 2-7 Lowball final table.

I told myself no swearing tirades and no threats,” Hellmuth said. “I swore a little bit. I am sure the cameras caught it, but I was a lot more mellow, probably because I went too far the other day.”

Hellmuth’s career live cash earnings now stand at more than $25.2 million. As for the World Series of Poker, in addition to his 16 bracelets, the WSOP Hall of Fame member has sat at 70 final tables, and has 156 cashes to his resume. All three stats are WSOP records.