Penn National Says 100K Participants in ‘myheroes’ Casino Rewards Program

Posted on: February 28, 2022, 10:16h.

Last updated on: February 28, 2022, 11:51h.

Pennsylvania-based Penn National Gaming (PNG) is celebrating a milestone for its “myheroes” program, which honors active-duty military, veterans, and first responders with an array of incentives and rewards in exchange for their patronage.

A banner highlighting Penn National Gaming’s myheroes program hangs above the Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course casino floor. PNG says the veterans, military, and first responders incentive has over 100,000 members. (Image: Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course)

PNG launched myheroes last May. The customer appreciation initiative is an extension of the regional casino operator’s “mychoice” loyalty scheme. With myheroes, current and former military personnel, as well as current first responders, are provided with exclusive discounts, offers, and events.

Penn National announced today that its myheroes participant list now exceeds 100,000 patrons. Each myheroes enrollee can designate one companion who can also receive the elevated perks on the same card.

The myheroes program is our way of honoring and giving back to all those heroes who have sacrificed so much for our safety,” said Penn National Gaming CEO Jay Snowden.

To commemorate the 100,000 myheroes participation milestone, Snowden revealed that PNG would be donating $100,000 to veterans and first responder organizations across the country.

Veterans Focus

Penn National Gaming’s myheroes program allows participants to automatically upgrade to the “Advantage” level of mychoice. The rewards tier starts at 1,000 points for all other customers. The Advantage level is the second-lowest of the five mychoice tiers.

Penn’s loyalty points are acquired in a variety of ways. One point is issued for every $5 of coin-in on slot machines, while video poker machines deliver patrons one point per $10 wagered. Table game points are issued based on the length of play and average bet. As for sports betting, mychoice cards gain one point per $10 bet.

Along with Advantage benefits, myheroes cardholders receive up to 30 percent off hotel stays, plus discounted food and shopping. PNG operates 44 properties across 20 states.

Penn National isn’t only encouraging military and first responders to patronage its casinos. The company is also actively seeking veterans for employment through the US Chamber of Commerce’s “Hiring Our Heroes” initiative.

Responsible Gaming Crucial

Military veterans are considered at high risk for developing gambling disorders at rates far higher than other demographics. US government-funded studies have found that vets with PTSD are 60% likelier to develop a gambling addiction than the general population. Estimates suggest that as much as 8% of the veteran population is gambling unreasonably.

In 2020, the Department of Veterans Affairs began opening treatment centers specifically tailored towards gambling problems.

The first VA gambling treatment center opened that year in Las Vegas. Enrollees spend up to 45 days in therapy and group activities to combat their gaming tendencies.

Penn National’s “Know Your Limit” is the company’s responsible gaming program. PNG has also adopted the American Gaming Association’s “Code of Conduct for Responsible Gaming.” The “Code” establishes minimum standards that address problem gambling and associated behavior.

PNG states that it implements a variety of safeguards to assure patron safety, including requiring certain team members to undergo responsible gaming training annually. Penn also affords customers various precautions, such as setting monetary and gambling time limits.