Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Exits ‘Sunday Night Football’ with Rib Injury

Posted on: November 28, 2022, 10:36h.

Last updated on: November 28, 2022, 01:10h.

The Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers looked like they were embroiled in an old-fashioned shootout on Sunday Night Football. The game went off the rails when Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers suffered an injury to his ribs and was forced out in the second half.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers glimpses at a replay during a loss against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 12. Rodgers didn’t finish the game because of rib injury. (Image: USA Today Sports)

The injury apparently occurred during the first possession of the third quarter, when the Eagles sacked Rodgers on third down to force a punt. He played the next possession and cobbled together a 10-play drive that resulted in a field goal to trim the Packers’ deficit to 34-23. Cameras spotted Rodgers jogging off the field with the training staff and he never returned to the game.

Just having a hard time breathing and rotating my upper body,” Rodgers said after the game. “I was worried about a punctured lung, as well, so I wanted to get that checked out.”

X-rays didn’t reveal a punctured lung. But the Packers kept Rodgers out for the remainder of the game.

Backup quarterback Jordan Love looked decent in his relief appearance for the Packers, completing 6-for-9 passes for 113 yards and one touchdown. However, Love couldn’t engineer a comeback.

The Eagles held off the Packers to win, 40-33. The Eagles improved to 10-1 and become the first NFL team to reach the double-digit win mark. The Packers sunk to 4-8, going 1-5 on the road this season.

Packers Almost Eliminated

FiveThirtyEight projects that the Packers have a 3% chance to qualify for the postseason. But they would have to win all five of their remaining games, including matchups against the Miami Dolphins (8-3) and Minnesota Vikings (9-2).

The Vikings are the only team in the NFC North with a winning record. The Detroit Lions are in second place at 4-7, followed by the Packers in third place with a 4-8 record. The Chicago Bears occupy last place in the division at 3-9.

The Packers are long shots at +30000 odds to win Super Bowl LVII, according to DraftKings.

DraftKings released a postseason special prop bet that puts the Packers at -2500 odds to miss the playoffs. You can back the Packers at +1200 odds to qualify for the postseason.

Rodgers Fractured Thumb in London

Earlier in the week, Rodgers admitted that he’s been playing with a lingering thumb injury, which occurred in early October.

In Week 5, the Packers flew overseas to play the New York Giants in London. The Giants defeated the Packers in overtime and Rodgers fractured his thumb during the 27-24 loss.

Rodgers was diagnosed with an avulsion fracture on his throwing hand. Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott had a similar injury and missed five games. But instead of opting for surgery, Rodgers taped up his thumb and played through the pain.

I think I’ve had worse injuries I’ve played with,” Rodgers told beat reporters last week. “There would be a couple plays every game, maybe a snap slightly inside or a hit that might jolt it a little bit. Just dealing with the occasional kind of dull pain and working through it.”

The Packers began the season 3-1 before the overtime loss in London sparked a five-game losing streak. Since Rodgers fractured his thumb in Week 5, the Packers are 1-7. Their only victory in that stretch was a 31-28 overtime upset over the Cowboys in Week 10.

In 12 games this season, Rodgers completed 64.8% of his passes for 2,682 yards and 21 touchdowns. He threw nine interceptions this season, which marks the most picks he’s thrown since 2010.

Rodgers Dunzo in Cheeseland?

X-rays taken at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia didn’t reveal any fractured ribs. But Rodgers will undergo more testing on Monday after the Packers return to Green Bay.

Depending on who you talk to, Rodgers might have played his last game with the Packers. At the least, the Eagles/Packers games could be the last game of this season for Rodgers. If the Packers aren’t in contention for an NFC wild-card spot, it would make sense if the Packers shut Rodgers down for the rest of the season.

There’s obviously a lot of other conversations that come into play once you’re eliminated and I’ll be open to all those conversations,” Rodgers told reporters after the game. “Pride comes to mind. Love of the game. But there’s other factors that, obviously, would come into play should we be mathematically eliminated.”

Then again, Rodgers hasn’t let injuries slow him down in the past, so if it’s up to him, he’d like to return to action as soon as he can.

“As long as I check out fine tomorrow, I expect to play this weekend,” added Rodgers.

Rodgers signed a lucrative contract extension worth $200 million over four years, but the Packers could trade him in the off-season. Rodgers has been linked to trade rumors involving AFC teams like the New York Jets, Las Vegas Raiders, New England Patriots, and Tennessee Titans.

The San Francisco 49ers and New York Giants were also mentioned in trade rumors. But the Packers will avoid trading Rodgers to another NFC conference team.