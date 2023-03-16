New York Jets See Futures Bump, Aaron Rodgers Postpones Retirement

Posted on: March 16, 2023, 09:35h.

Last updated on: March 16, 2023, 09:51h.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers appeared on “The Pat McAfee Show” on Wednesday and declared his intention to play for the New York Jets this season, but said the Green Bay Packers are the ones holding up a trade during an extended negotiation period. With the Jets close to landing Rodgers in a trade, their Super Bowl odds improved to +1400.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers celebrates a victory for the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. (Image: Getty)

Rodgers is 39 years old and spent his entire career with the Packers after they selected him with a late first-round pick in the 2005 NFL Draft out of California. He was the backup behind Hall of Famer Brett Favre during his first three seasons in the NFL and didn’t become a starter with the Packers until the 2008 season.

In the last 15 seasons as the starting quarterback for the Packers, Rodgers posted a 147-75-1 record in the regular season and went 12-10 in the playoffs. Rodgers won the MVP four times in 2011, 2014, 2020, and 2021. He led the 2010 Packers to a Super Bowl victory and earned Super Bowl MVP honors.

In January, the Jets hired former Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett to run their offense. Hackett was the OC in Green Bay during Rodgers’ MVP seasons in 2020 and 2021 when he led the Packers to 13 wins in both seasons.

Jets Last Made Playoffs in 2010

The Jets haven’t won the Super Bowl in more than half of a century. Flashy quarterback Joe Namath led the 1968 Jets to an upset victory over the Baltimore Colts in Super Bowl III. Historians point to that Super Bowl victory as a seminal moment in NFL history before the official merger between the NFL and AFL was complete in 1970.

The Jets haven’t returned to the Super Bowl since, and only advanced to the AFC Championship four times since then.

In the 2009 and 2010 seasons, head coach Rex Ryan led the Jets to consecutive appearances in the AFC championship game. Mark Sanchez, most known for the infamous butt fumble, was the quarterback for the Jets during their last two playoff runs. The Indianapolis Colts defeated the Jets in the 2009 AFC championship, and the Jets lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2010 AFC championship.

The Jets haven’t qualified for the postseason since the 2010 season. They had one winning season in 2016 but missed the playoffs with a 10-6 record.

The Jets have been widely considered the most mocked team in the NFL over the last dozen seasons due to numerous mistakes in the NFL draft, coaching misfires, and overall bad luck. In the era of social media, the Jets are lampooned with the #LOLJets hashtag.

Jets See Gradual Super Bowl Odds Bump

The Jets were 7-10 in 2022 in Robert Saleh’s second season as head coach. Despite missing the postseason, the Jets had a young team with one of the best defenses in the NFL. Cornerback Sauce Gardner won the Defensive Rookie of the Year and wide receiver Garrett Wilson earned Offensive Rookie of the Year honors.

When oddsmakers opened the betting market for Super Bowl LVIII, the Jets were +2000 odds. The Jets were +1700 odds last week at DraftKings when rumors suggested the Jets would add Rodgers in a trade.

The Jets are now +1400 odds to win the Super Bowl, and they’re tied for sixth on DraftKings’ betting board with the Dallas Cowboys. Five other teams have better Super Bowl odds than the Jets, including the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs (+600), the San Francisco 49ers (+700), the Buffalo Bills (+850), the Philadelphia Eagles (+850), and the Cincinnati Bengals (+900).

The Jets are +800 odds to win the AFC championship and are fourth on the board behind the Chiefs (+350), Bills (+475), and Bengals (+475).

In AFC East odds, the Bills are the betting favorite to win the division at +135 odds. The Jets are second on the board at +200, just ahead of the Miami Dolphins (+360) and New England Patriots (+800).

DraftKings posted a “make the playoffs” prop bet and the Jets are -160 odds to qualify for the postseason. You can get +135 odds on the Jets missing the playoffs.

The Jets have a current win total of 9.5 over/under according to DraftKings. The over has added juice at -130 odds and the under is +110.

Rodgers Was 90% Retired

Rodgers said he was 90% sure he played his last NFL game before he headed into a five-day darkness retreat in the Cascade-Siskiyou wilderness of southern Oregon. During his multiday retreat, where he didn’t have access to wi-fi or phone service, Rodgers contemplated life as a retired player.

When he emerged from the retreat, Rodgers learned that the Packers were shopping him to the highest bidder. At that point, he decided to hold off retirement for at least one more season. He reached this decision last Friday.

Rodgers is a regular guest on “The Pat McAfee Show,” and over 400K viewers tuned in live to watch the stream on YouTube to find out if Rodgers would announce his retirement.

I made it clear my intention was to play and to play for the New York Jets, and I haven’t been holding anything up,” Rodgers told McAfee. “It’s the compensation that the Packers are trying to get. The Packers want to move on, and let me know that in so many words.”

The Packers are seeking multiple first-round draft picks, but the Jets want to structure the trade to make sure that Rodgers plays multiple seasons with the team. The Jets are willing to give up additional picks, such as a 2025 first-round pick, if Rodgers plays in 2024.









The Non-List Wish List

Rodgers scoffed at the reports that he demanded the Jets add his favorite players and former teammates before joining the team. He admitted he had discussions with the Jets about certain players, but there was never a “wish list” that included wide receivers Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb, plus tight end Mercedes Lewis.

Wide receiver Odell Beckham, Jr. was also mentioned on this so-called list. Beckham won a Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams two seasons ago, but blew out his ACL in Super Bowl LVI, missing all of last season while recovering from his second serious knee injury. Rodgers pushed back on the rumor that he demanded the Jets sign Beckham, but admitted that he’s such a great player that any team would be foolish to not consider him.

Who wouldn’t want Odell on their team?” said Rodgers.

The Jets signed Lazard to a four-year deal worth $44 million earlier in the week, which led to speculation they were close to landing Rodgers in a trade.

Lazard and Rodgers developed a tight relationship during Lazard’s five seasons with the Packers. In 57 games, Lazard hauled in 169 receptions and 20 touchdowns with the Packers.