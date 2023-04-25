New York Jets Add Aaron Rodgers in Trade, Get a Futures Bump

The New York Jets reached a deal to acquire quarterback Aaron Rodgers from the Green Bay Packers, and the Jets are now +1400 odds to win Super Bowl LVIII.

Aaron Rodgers, seen here as a member of the Green Bay Packers, shakes hands with New York Jets head coach after a Week 6 loss at Lambeau Field. (Image: Getty)

The Jets gave up a second-round pick, or #42 overall in the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft, along with a sixth-round pick. There’s also conditional second-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft based on how many games Rodgers plays next season. It could become a first-round pick next year if he plays more than 65% of the total snaps this upcoming season.

In addition, the Jets and Packers swapped first round picks this year. The Jets moved down from #13 to #15. The Jets also added a fifth-round pick (#170 overall) pick in the upcoming draft to complete the trade with the Packers.

Unhappy Rodgers, Extremely Happy Gang Green

Rodgers considered retiring in the offseason, but had a change of heart after he emerged from a darkness retreat. He decided that his time with the Packers had come to an end, but expressed his desire to keep playing and seek a trade to the Jets.

We’re obviously excited about this opportunity, excited about this deal and excited having him on this team,” said general manager Joe Douglas.

The Jets added Nathaniel Hackett as their new offensive coordinator as a direct attempt to entice Rodgers to leave the Packers. With Hackett as the Packers’ OC, Rodgers posted back-to-back MVP seasons in 2020 and 201, and their red-zone offense was one of the best int he NFL.

“We’re comfortable with how this deal is shaped,” added Douglas. “I don’t think anyone ever walks away from a negotiation where you feel like you won everything in terms of what’s going back and forth. Ultimately our goal from the beginning was to add Aaron to the team and so we were able to get that.”

After 18 seasons with the Packers, including a tumultuous ending in Green Bay, Rodgers ends that chapter of his life with one Super Bowl ring. A new chapter begins with the Jets.

Jets with Obvious Odds Boost

When the playoffs ended, the Jets were installed at +2680 odds to win Super Bowl LIVII. The Jets saw a slick uptick in their futures over the last couple of months due to a persisting trade rumor involving Rodgers. The Jets were +1800 last week, but you can back them at +1400 odds right now.

Diehard Jets fans are losing their collective minds knowing that the Jets have the sixth-best odds to win the Super Bowl, according to DraftKings. The Jets trail the likes of the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs (+600), San Francisco 49ers (+700), Philadelphia Eagles (+750), Cincinnati Bengals (+850), and Buffalo Bills (+850).

The Jets might finally get off the schneid and advance to the playoffs, but the AFC East is a tough division and the AFC is top heavy and dominated by the powerful triumvirate of the Chiefs, Bengals, and Bills.

The Chiefs are the consensus favorite to win the AFC Championship in consecutive seasons at +380 odds. The Bengals are +450 odds to win the AFC title game for a second time in the last three seasons. The Bills are +475 odds to win the conference crown and return to the Super Bowl for the first time since the early 1990s.

The Jets are fourth on the futures board at +900 odds to win the AFC Championship. Gang Green fins themselves ahead of the Los Angeles Chargers (+1200), Miami Dolphins (+1200), and Jacksonville Jaguars (+1400).

The Bills are the betting favorite to win the AFC East at +130 odds. The Jets saw their divisional odds make a significant leapt to +225 odds, and they moved ahead of the Dolphins (+300) and New England Patriots (+800).

Meanwhile after losing Rodgers, the Green Bay Packers saw their Super Bowl odds dip from +3000 to +5000.

Jets Seek First Playoff Bid Since 2010

The Jets were 7-10 last season and finished in last place in the AFC East. They surprised pretty much everyone in the league when they jumped out to a 5-2 record. They were 6-3 prior to a bye in Week 10, but finished 1-7 over the last eight games including six consecutive losses to end the season. Their sputtering offense generated only 15 total points in the final three games.

We were a playoff team last season,” said cornerback Sauce Gardner. “But we didn’t get the job done late in the season and missed the playoffs. With A-Rod, we’re going to end the playoff drought. No doubt.”

After the Sacramento Kings qualified for the NBA playoffs this season, they New York Jets took over as the franchise with the longest postseason drought in the major North American sports leagues. The Jets last qualified for the playoffs in the 2010 season.

The last time the Jets were actually relevant occurred back in the tail end of the 2000s. Under head coach Rex Ryan, and with Mark Sanchez at quarterback, the Jets advanced to the AFC Championship game in consecutive seasons in 2009 and 2010. However, the Jets have been an utter disappointment since then. They missed the playoffs every season since 2011, and posted just one winning season in the last 12 years.