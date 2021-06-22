Oregon’s Mill Casino RV Lot Multiple-Murder Suspect to Soon Appear in Court

The man accused of murdering three people, two at Oregon’s Mill Casino RV lot, and leaving a fourth victim critically injured Friday is expected to appear in a Wisconsin courtroom as soon as this week.

North Bend, Ore. officials speaking on Friday’s triple homicide. From left: Mayor Jessica Engelke, Coos County District Attorney R. Paul Frasier, and Police Chief Robert Kappelman. Two of the fatalities were at the Mill Casino RV lot. (Image: KLCC)

Oen Evan Nicholson, 30, turned himself into Milwaukee police early Sunday in connection with the North Bend, Ore. multiple homicides. He remained in custody on Monday and the upcoming hearing relates to whether he will return voluntarily to Oregon to face trial.

So far, the motive is unclear. Oen Nicholson allegedly killed his father, Charles Simms Nicholson, 83. He left the body in a trailer at the RV park.

Oen Nicholson also allegedly ran over an elderly Florida couple at the RV lot. Anthony Oyster, 74, died at the crime scene. Linda Oyster, 73, was critically injured.

Following the hit and run, Oen Nicholson drove to the Herbal Choice Marijuana Dispensary, also in North Bend. He allegedly fatally shot a woman in the dispensary. She was identified as Jennifer L. Davidson, 47, of Coos Bay.

Later on Friday, authorities found the Dodge pickup truck used by Oen Nicholson to injure the couple. It apparently belonged to his father.

The truck was located in Lane County on Highway 126. It had crashed and was set on fire.

Abducted Driver Convinced Suspect to Surrender

Later that same day, Oen Nicholson allegedly forced Laura Johnson of Oregon to drive him more than 2,000 miles to Wisconsin. The two were believed to be acquaintances.

Johnson was on her lunch break in Springfield, Ore. when he approached her. He was allegedly armed with a firearm.

Laura is safe and unharmed and on her way back to Oregon,” Springfield police said in a statement after Nicholson surrendered.

Dennis Johnson, Laura Johnson’s father, told KEZI, an Oregon TV station, “They said she was forced to drive 33 hours to where they’re at. She was able to talk him into turning himself in.”

As of Sunday, Linda Oyster remained in critical condition at a local hospital. “She’s still in pretty bad shape,” Coos County, Oregon District Attorney R. Paul Frasier said on Sunday.

Suspect Faces 10 Charges

Nicholson is currently facing 10 crimes. These include six counts of first-degree murder. There were three victims murdered, but there are a higher number of charges due to administrative reasons.

Other charges include a count each of second-degree attempted murder and first-degree assault. He is also charged with two counts of failure to perform duties of a driver to injured persons. Oen Nicholson could also face charges for the alleged abduction.

When Nicholson appears in Wisconsin court, he can waive extradition back to Oregon or he can contest it, Frasier said. If extradition is challenged, the process can take several months.

When he’s going to get back here, we don’t know,” Frasier said. “We hope it’s rather quickly.”

Oen Nicholson’s last known address is in the North Bend area. It is a small town 218 miles southwest of Portland. It is on Coos Bay.

Multiple police agencies and casino staff assisted in the investigation. They were recognized by local officials.

On Sunday, Frasier called the recent crime spree a “terrible act of violence” and “horrific case.”