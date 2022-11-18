Adele Shares Jitters on Eve of Rescheduled Las Vegas Residency

A trio of long, nervous tweets from Adele on the eve of the debut of her Las Vegas residency probably triggered stress flashbacks among her biggest fans. The last time the 34-year-old singer made a night-before announcement on social media, it was to cancel her “Weekends With Adele” residency at Caesars Palace a mere hours before it was scheduled to begin on Jan. 21, 2022.

But this time, all was fine. Adele merely wanted to let her fans know she’s “highly emotional, incredibly nervous but can’t sit still because I’m so excited.”

Singer Adele goofs around on Cleopatra’s Barge on the eve of her four-month, rescheduled residency at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. (Image: Twitter)

To illustrate the tweets, the 15-time Grammy Award winner shared a photograph of herself on the stage at Cleopatra’s Barge. The kitschy Caesars Palace nightspot from 1970 is believed to be the last iconic piece of classic architecture still in use on the Strip. (Its last performer in residence was another iconic piece of classic architecture, Wayne Newton, whose “Up Close & Personal” show opened on the fake boat in 2019, before relocating to the Flamingo after the pandemic shutdown.)

The rescheduled “Weekends With Adele” will play for four months on another Caesars stage, the Colosseum, which at 4,100 seats sports 25 times the Barge’s capacity.

“I’ve never been more nervous before a show in her career,” the “Someone Like You” singer tweeted. At the same time, she added, “I always get scared before shows, and I take it as a good sign because it means I care and means I just want to do a good job.”

Hard on Me

Before announcing the rescheduled dates for her residency back in July, Adele called her decision to postpone “the worst moment in my career, by far.” The singer told Elle magazine she had been awake for more than 30 hours straight, agonizing over the decision, which she attributed to cases of COVID among crew members, and delivery delays, rendering her show “not ready.”

The announcement sparked an immediate online backlash from fans, many of whom complained that they had spent thousands of dollars on airfare, hotel accommodations, and tickets.

“I know for some of you it was a horrible decision on my part, and I will always be sorry for that,” Adele wrote on her website at the time, “but I promise you it was the right one.”

The London native appears in a much better place 10 months later.

“Maybe it’s because I didn’t start when I was supposed to,” she tweeted on Thursday. “Maybe it’s because it’s opening night … maybe its because I love the show, I don’t know.”

“I feel a million miles away from home,” she tweeted. “I can’t stop thinking about when I was little and saw Tom Jones in ‘Mars Attacks’ and thought, ‘Blimey, how did he get from Wales to Las Vegas!?”

“Weekends with Adele” will run for 32 shows, from Nov. 18, 2022 to March 25, 2023. All tickets are sold out, through the reseller site stubhub.com is advertising seats for between $450 and $23,500.