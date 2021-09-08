NYC Cops Investigate Shooting of Gambler As He Leaves Illegal Gaming Den

Posted on: September 7, 2021, 06:36h.

Last updated on: September 7, 2021, 06:36h.

New York City police are continuing to search for two hooded bandits — one of whom shot and possibly robbed a third man who had just left an illegal gambling den.

Two hooded suspects, pictured above, who took part in a shooting and possible robbery in front of an illegal gambling den in New York City’s Washington Heights section. The victim was wounded. (Image: NY Daily News)

The 25-year-old victim had a bag of cash in his hand when he was attacked early Friday, according to the Daily Mail newspaper.

The Mississippi man, who was visiting New York, survived the wounds. A friend of his escaped injuries even though he was nearby, the New York Daily News reported.

The victim was wounded in his left shoulder and left thigh, the Daily News said. He was transported to Harlem Hospital. He underwent treatment and was listed in stable condition over the weekend, police said.

It was unclear how much money the robbers were able to steal from the victim.

The violent holdup took place in front of a gambling den in Manhattan’s Washington Heights neighborhood. The two robbers had exited a black Chevy Tahoe SUV at about 7, the Daily News reported. One of the robbers then chased and allegedly fired multiple shots at the victim.

The other suspect began following the victim, but backed away. The two robbers eventually got back into the SUV and fled the area.

It is unclear if police also are investigating the shooting victim for gambling at the illegal gaming joint.

Police said the shooter has a medium complexion, heavy build, and wore a black Champion hoodie, black mask, black pants, and black sneakers at the time of the robbery, the report said.

The second suspect also had a firearm. It was not discharged. He also has a medium complexion, medium build, and was wearing a black hoodie, black mask, black pants, and black sneakers, the report adds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS.

Earlier Stabbing At Brooklyn’s Chinatown Gaming Den

In an unrelated violent crime last February, a suspected illegal gambling den located in Brooklyn, N.Y.’s Chinatown was the backdrop for a deadly stabbing.

One man was killed and several others were wounded in the knifings. It appears some of the victims were Good Samaritans.

Based on conflicting initial news reports, it appeared that three men robbed a gambling den located in the basement of a Chinese restaurant, according to WNBC, a local TV station.

The robbers stole an unknown amount of cash and cell phones from patrons in the gambling joint, WNBC reported. Other reports said the bandits actually were blocked from entering the gaming den.

Later, when the trio tried to flee, a proprietor and other people got into a fight with the bandits. Several people were stabbed during the altercation outside of the building.

At least three of the injured men were transported to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn. A 46-year-old died at the hospital while undergoing emergency treatment. He was identified as Yong Zheng.

It appears Zheng was trying to help break up the violence. He was described as a “good Samaritan” by WABC, another local TV station.

Two other wounded men, a 39-year-old and a 42-year-old, received medical treatment.

A 49-year-old man was treated at the crime scene, but declined hospital treatment. He suffered a puncture wound.

Brooklyn Fatal Shooting

Also, in October one victim died and three others were wounded at a suspected illegal gambling operation in Brooklyn following a fatal shooting.

The shooting took place in the back of Brooklyn’s G Spot thrift shop following a fight there. It is located in the Brownsville neighborhood.