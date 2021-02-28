New York City Alleged Gambling Joint Scene of Quadruple Stabbings, Possible Robbery

Posted on: February 28, 2021, 06:11h.

Last updated on: February 28, 2021, 12:37h.

A suspected illegal gambling den located in Brooklyn, N.Y. was the backdrop for a deadly stabbing Friday night, according to local news reports. One man was killed and several others were wounded in the knifings.

Police officers respond to New York City crime scene. One man was killed and three others injured in stabbings outside of an alleged illegal gambling den in Brooklyn’s Chinatown. (Image: WCBS)

New York City police continued to unravel the circumstances surrounding the melee in the Sunset Park Chinatown neighborhood over the weekend. They searched for at least three possible suspects and collected evidence at the crime scene.

Based on conflicting initial news reports, it appeared that three men robbed a gambling den located in the basement of a Chinese restaurant, according to WNBC, a local TV station.

The robbers stole an unknown amount of cash and cell phones from patrons in the gambling joint, WNBC said. Other reports said the bandits actually were blocked from entering the gaming den.

Later, when the trio tried to flee, a proprietor and other people got into a fight with the bandits. Several people were stabbed during the altercation outside of the building.

At least three of the injured men were transported to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn.

A 46-year-old died at the hospital while undergoing emergency treatment. He was identified as Yong Zheng.

It appears Zheng was trying to help break up the violence, and was described as a “Good Samaritan” by WABC, another local TV station. He was stabbed as many as four times, the New York Post reported.

Based on information told by sources at the scene, Zheng and some of the other injured victims were “innocent bystanders” who were on their way home from a Lunar New Year celebration held at a nearby restaurant, WABC said. They risked their lives because of recent attacks on Asian Americans, the report adds.

Two other wounded men, a 39-year-old and a 42-year-old, were listed in stable condition at the hospital this weekend after receiving medical treatment.

A 49-year-old man was treated at the crime scene, but declined hospital treatment. He suffered a puncture wound.

Following the incident, many people fled from the area. When police arrived, they found three wounded men lying on the ground, WABC said.

Three pools of blood and torn clothing could still be seen on the sidewalk in front of the restaurant hours after the violence, the New York Daily News reported.

Earlier Violence at Alleged Illegal Brooklyn Gaming Operations

The weekend stabbings follow other recent violence at alleged illegal gambling dens in Brooklyn.

In October, one victim died and three others were wounded at a suspected illegal gambling operation in Brooklyn following a fatal shooting.

The shooting took place in the back of Brooklyn’s G Spot thrift shop following a fight there. It is located in the Brownsville neighborhood of the borough.

The confrontation was linked to disagreements over gambling, the Post reported, based on police statements. Illegal gambling was allegedly taking place there for some two decades, residents complained to local media.

Among the games the gambling den is known for are dice, poker, as well as Cee-lo, another dice game, the Post said, based on accounts from witnesses. Sometimes, thousands of dollars were bet on the games, the report adds.

Knifings in Nevada Casino Garage

Across the country in an unrelated incident, two men were hospitalized and initially listed in critical condition earlier this month after getting stabbed several times in a parking garage at the Nugget Casino Resort in Sparks, Nev., according to local police.