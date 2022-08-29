NFL Season Preview: Quarterbacks Top MVP Odds List

Posted on: August 29, 2022, 02:00h.

Last updated on: August 29, 2022, 12:44h.

Like most seasons, the top of the National Football League’s race for its Most Valuable Player is littered with quarterbacks. The top 12 choices are all quarterbacks this season, until you get to Derrick Henry (+4000) — oddsmakers’ 13th favorite at bringing home the award.

This year’s top choices for MVP (left to right) are Green Bay’s Aaron Rogers, Buffalo’s Josh Allen, Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes and Tampa Bay’s Tom Brady. (Image: Casino.org)

You must go back one decade to find the last time a quarterback was not named the league’s most valuable player. In 2012, Adrian Peterson brought home the hardware as a member of the Minnesota Vikings.

The reigning Super Bowl MVP is also the first wide receiver on the board. Cooper Kupp (+5000) is the oddsmaker’s 18th- ranked player at being named the league’s best.

Josh Allen +650

No matter where you look this season, the Buffalo Bills are the darling of the NFL heading into the new season. Led by Josh Allen (+650), the Bills are favored (+600) to bring home a Super Bowl trophy to Western New York.

13-3 two years ago with two playoff wins, followed by a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game, led to an 11-6 season, one playoff win, and another loss to the Chiefs, this one in overtime in a game for the ages. An 11-6 season may not do it, but a return to a 13-win season and a top seed in the AFC should have Allen as the front-runner for the league’s best player.

Patrick Mahomes +750

Patrick Mahomes is the second favorite to be named the NFL’s best player. After a loss in the AFC Championship to the Cincinnati Bengals last season, the Chiefs made noise in the off-season by trading All-Pro wide receiver Tyreke Hill to the Miami Dolphins.

Tight end Travis Kelce is still in Kansas City, but the receiver core looks very much depleted, with Hill taking his talents to South Beach. While expectations are still high in Kansas City (+1000) to win a Super Bowl, it may be a step back year.

Tom Brady +800

At 45 years of age, it’s hard to believe that not only is he playing in the NFL, but Tom Brady is the third favorite to win the league’s MVP.

The Buccaneers (+700) are loaded and ready to make another deep run. The question with Brady is if he can stay healthy, and if the offensive line can protect him and keep him away from contact, then he should be right there at season’s end. The three-time MVP has been M.I.A from a long stretch of training camp. But when the lights are on, nobody shines brighter.

Aaron Rodgers +850

You can’t have an MVP discussion without throwing Aaron Rodgers’ name in the mix.

The back-to-back MVP and four-time winner overall is returns to lead the Green Bay Packers (+1200) to another Super Bowl run. At 38 years old, and with star receiver Devontae Adams having been shipped off to Las Vegas in the off-season, as well as the fact that all information suggests a run-heavy attack from the Packers, it may be time to pass on Rodgers.

However, if anyone can make the most out of a wide receiver core boasting the likes of Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb, it is Aaron Rodgers.

Other Notable Names

Some others to consider in this year’s race for the MVP are Justin Herbert (+900), as the Los Angeles Chargers continue their upward trend in a tough AFC West.

Joe Burrow (+1200), as he tries to lead the Cincinnati Bengals back to the Super Bowl with an explosive offense at his beck and call.

Dak Prescott (+1300) as the Dallas Cowboys will always get the love. If Dak can revert to his rookie form and stay healthy, he has just as good as anyone else on this list.

Matthew Stafford of Los Angeles and Russell Wilson (+1400) of Denver believe they can have good enough years to be the league’s best player.

Former MVP Lamar Jackson of Baltimore and Kyler Murray (+2000) of Arizona both believe they have the skills to be named the NFL’s Most Valuable Player at the end of the season.