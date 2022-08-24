NFL Season Preview: Dallas Cowboys Favorites to Win NFC East

Posted on: August 24, 2022, 02:00h.

Last updated on: August 24, 2022, 02:20h.

The most unpredictable division throughout the last 20+ years has been the NFC East. The Dallas Cowboys sit at +125 to win the NFC East this season. That’s no surprise since the Cowboys are loaded with offensive and defensive stars.

Dallas’ QB Dak Prescott (4) hands off the ball to running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) during a game against the Indianapolis Colts in 2018. Dak is back. (Image: The Dallas Morning News)

But all eyes will be on quarterback Dak Prescott, like they have been since 2016 when he led Dallas to a 13-3 record in his rookie season. Prescott has led the Cowboys to a winning record in every season minus one – that’s when he only played five games in 2020 following his gruesome ankle injury.

Dallas is +2000 to win the Super Bowl this season. However, the team has only won two playoff games in the last 12 years.

As for the rest of the division: the New York Giants won Super Bowl titles in 2007 and 2011, but haven’t done much since, while the Philadelphia Eagles were champions in 2018. The Washington Commanders get to start fresh with a new name and feeling around the club, which is exactly what that franchise needs after not having won a playoff game since 2005.

Eagles Close Behind

The Philadelphia Eagles sit as the biggest challengers to knock Dallas off their throne. At +165 to win the division, Philadelphia believes it has a shot at taking down Dallas, especially with quarterback Jalen Hurts entering his second full season after leading the Eagles to the postseason in his first year with the team.

Philadelphia has odds of +2500 to win the Super Bowl this season, which is equal to the Indianapolis Colts, who sit in a much better position to win their division than the Eagles.

Commanders Fall Short

Washington comes in as the club with the third-best chance of being division champions this season, according to oddsmakers.

At +500, the Commanders don’t have high expectations placed upon them. At +6600 to win the Super Bowl, it doesn’t necessarily paint a pretty picture. But this team has some positives, including new quarterback Carson Wentz.

“Riverboat” Ron Rivera will have to hit some long odds for his Commanders to right the ship this season. The team did win the NFC East in 2020, its first year under Rivera. But now after a 7-10 season and with expectations low, it will be interesting to see how this season plays out in Washington.

Giants Not on Top

The New York Giants have the longest odds to win the NFC East at +800.

The Giants overhauled their front office and hired new head coach Brian Daboll, the former offensive coordinator for the Buffalo Bills. He’s never been a head coach before, so there may be some growing pains.

Saquon Barkley claims he’s healthy in his second year back from major knee surgery, and quarterback Daniel Jones is looking to take another step forward. Barkley is entering his fifth year, but has only been fully healthy for one — his rookie year — when he rushed for over 1,300 yards and 11 touchdowns. So it will be interesting to see what happens with this year’s Giants edition, which has an offensive line that’s been revamped, but which is currently battling injuries.

At +8000 to win the Super Bowl, it seems like this G-Men franchise is still years away from contending.